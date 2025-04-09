2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

The 2025 Coronado Home Front Judging results are in, and the winners are…
Village
Best in Village: 416 10th Street
Village First runner up: 311 9th Street
Village Second runner up: 1704 Visalia Row
Cays
Best in the Cays: 32 Green Turtle Road
Cays First runner up: 80 Mardi Gras Road
Cays Second runner up: 92 Trinidad Ben
Top Ten home fronts in the Village:
1037 Star Park Circle
370 C Avenue
445 Pomona Avenue
1030 G Avenue
836 I Avenue
605 First Street
1012 E Avenue
1055 Star Park Circle
280 Soledad Place
175 G Avenue
Top Ten home front in the Cays:
88 Tuna Puna
11 Tuna Puna
41 St. Christopher Lane
26 Aruba Bend
51 Blue Anchor Cay
4 Catspaw
24 Catspaw
14 Sandpiper
7 Green Turtle Road
45 Green Turtle Road
Awards given to deserving home fronts:
- Blue ribbons for first prize
- Red ribbons for second prize
- Yellow ribbons for third prize
- Green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts, those who focus on water conservation and minimal maintenance
An official Walking Tour will take place on Saturday morning, April 12, from 9 to 11 am, before the Flower Show opens to the public at 1 pm. A self-guided tour is of course available anytime, but from 9 to 11 this Saturday the Grand Prize winning home garden will be open to the public with music from CoSA students and an artist doing a live painting of the garden.
Additionally, the Geotourist app can be used to guide you to winners and Top Ten homes.
Find the complete list of ribbons awarded in the following images, or download this PDF of all the ribbons awarded.