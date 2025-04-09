Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Community News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
2025 Home Front Best in Village, 416 Tenth Street. (The Coronado Times)

The 2025 Coronado Home Front Judging results are in, and the winners are…

Village

Best in Village: 416 10th Street
Village First runner up: 311 9th Street
Village Second runner up: 1704 Visalia Row

Cays

Best in the Cays: 32 Green Turtle Road
Cays First runner up: 80 Mardi Gras Road
Cays Second runner up: 92 Trinidad Ben

Top Ten home fronts in the Village:

1037 Star Park Circle
370 C Avenue
445 Pomona Avenue
1030 G Avenue
836 I Avenue
605 First Street
1012 E Avenue
1055 Star Park Circle
280 Soledad Place
175 G Avenue

Top Ten home front in the Cays:

88 Tuna Puna
11 Tuna Puna
41 St. Christopher Lane
26 Aruba Bend
51 Blue Anchor Cay
4 Catspaw
24 Catspaw
14 Sandpiper
7 Green Turtle Road
45 Green Turtle Road

Awards given to deserving home fronts:

  • Blue ribbons for first prize
  • Red ribbons for second prize
  • Yellow ribbons for third prize
  • Green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts, those who focus on water conservation and minimal maintenance

An official Walking Tour will take place on Saturday morning, April 12, from 9 to 11 am, before the Flower Show opens to the public at 1 pm. A self-guided tour is of course available anytime, but from 9 to 11 this Saturday the Grand Prize winning home garden will be open to the public with music from CoSA students and an artist doing a live painting of the garden.

Additionally, the Geotourist app can be used to guide you to winners and Top Ten homes.

Find the complete list of ribbons awarded in the following images, or download this PDF of all the ribbons awarded.

 

2025 Home Front Best in Village, 416 Tenth Street. (The Coronado Times)

Data and graphics provided by the Home Front Judging committee.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Meet the City: Civil Service Commission Tackles Internal Affairs

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Sports

Coronado Girls 4×100 Relay Team Sets School Record at UC Track Invite

Community News

Friends of the Library, a Pillar of Community

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Easter Cross Witness

People

A Philanthropic Desire Finds a Worthy Organization in Sharia’s Closet

Stage

“ONCE” Extended Again at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Obituaries

Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

Community News

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Obituaries

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)

More Local News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Community News

Coronado Girls 4×100 Relay Team Sets School Record at UC Track Invite

Sports

Friends of the Library, a Pillar of Community

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule