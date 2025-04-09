2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

The 2025 Coronado Home Front Judging results are in, and the winners are…

Village

Best in Village: 416 10th Street

Village First runner up: 311 9th Street

Village Second runner up: 1704 Visalia Row

Cays

Best in the Cays: 32 Green Turtle Road

Cays First runner up: 80 Mardi Gras Road

Cays Second runner up: 92 Trinidad Ben

Top Ten home fronts in the Village:

1037 Star Park Circle

370 C Avenue

445 Pomona Avenue

1030 G Avenue

836 I Avenue

605 First Street

1012 E Avenue

1055 Star Park Circle

280 Soledad Place

175 G Avenue

Top Ten home front in the Cays:

88 Tuna Puna

11 Tuna Puna

41 St. Christopher Lane

26 Aruba Bend

51 Blue Anchor Cay

4 Catspaw

24 Catspaw

14 Sandpiper

7 Green Turtle Road

45 Green Turtle Road

Awards given to deserving home fronts:

Blue ribbons for first prize

Red ribbons for second prize

Yellow ribbons for third prize

Green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts, those who focus on water conservation and minimal maintenance

An official Walking Tour will take place on Saturday morning, April 12, from 9 to 11 am, before the Flower Show opens to the public at 1 pm. A self-guided tour is of course available anytime, but from 9 to 11 this Saturday the Grand Prize winning home garden will be open to the public with music from CoSA students and an artist doing a live painting of the garden.

Additionally, the Geotourist app can be used to guide you to winners and Top Ten homes.

Find the complete list of ribbons awarded in the following images, or download this PDF of all the ribbons awarded.

