Green Ribbon Winners for Coronado’s Home Front Judging

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 342 green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to benefit our environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil.
TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts in 2025 earning an additional green rosette ribbon.
GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES
Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 28 and March 30 based on the following earth-friendly standards:
- Limited to no lawn. Grass is water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
- Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
- Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
- Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
- Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.
In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort, good maintenance, and curb appeal.
AVOID FAKE GRASS
A popular misconception is that fake grass is earth friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. Homes with fake grass are ineligible for the top earth-friendly awards.
THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS
Thank you to the Emerald Keepers who volunteered to identify Coronado’s earth-friendly home fronts: April Atkinson, Bill Berk, Chloe Berk, Aila Breslauer, Beth Breslauer, Greg Breslauer, Johnny Cushing, Josie Cushing, Dina Dimeo, Alison Downton, Julia Elassaad, Becky Emerson, Lori Ganem, Dhara Jost, Meeta Jost, Yvonne Kuhn, Diane Lindsay, Kali Linday, Anna Little, Sharon Raffer, Dawn Richards, Liz Riebe, Quinn Riebe, Trisha Ross, Robbie Ruelas, Kalista Searles, Clay Shinn, Martina Schimitschek, Amy Steward, Matt Swinden, Anna Thoms, Marlis Wadleigh.
VISIT US AT THE FLOWER SHOW
Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show April 12 and 13 to learn more about native plants, earth-friendly homes, and other local environmental initiatives during Earth Month.
COMPLETE LIST OF GREEN RIBBON WINNERS IN 2025
* indicates nominated for the top earth-friendly home front
VILLAGE
ADELLA AVE
714, 752, 820, 825, 999,1000*, 1022*, 1033*, 1037*
ADELLA LANE
527
ALAMEDA BLVD
345, 369, 633, 730*, 820, 980, 1030*, 1040, 1110, 1211, 1217, 1229
ALDER
111
BALBOA AVE
740
BAY CIRCLE
930
CABRILLO
761, 990
CAJON PLACE
1624
CAROB WAY
120, 130*
CORONADO AVE
630, 651
COUNTRY CLUB LANE
470, 471, 741*, 760, 801*, 841*, 950
ENCINO
1024
FLORA
1010, 1112, 1122,
GLORIETTA BLVD
350, 636, 716, 900, 1152, 1312, 1316, 1520*
GLORIETTA PLACE
330
JACINTO
738
LOMA AVE
1110, 1115, 1116, 1126,
MARGARITA AVE
627, 645, 653, 662, 692, 701, 735*
MARIA PLACE
1510
MIGUEL
1614, 1634, 1720
OCEAN BLVD
609, 915, 1007
OLIVE AVE
929, 964, 1005
ORANGE AVE
170
PALM AVE
200, 465, 500
PINE STREET
1101, 1130
POMONA AVE
430, 538, 661, 821, 909, 920, 921
SAN LUIS REY
815, 833, 837, 1620
SOLEDAD AVE
230*, 240, 250
TOLITA AVE
716, 733, 817, 820
YNEZ PLACE
1500, 1502, 1532, 1537
A AVENUE
200, 220, 226, 234, 260, 461*, 617, 729, 825, 834,841, 869, 874*, 952*, 960,1012-1026
B AVENUE
205, 520, 535, 616, 920, 930, 946, 950, 964, 978
C AVENUE
212, 304, 339, 853, 872
D AVENUE
225, 254, 358, 374, 375, 410, 544
E AVENUE
127, 145, 225, 735, 800, 949, 1038
F AVENUE
160, 232, 320, 328*, 350, 364, 369, 478, 750, 902, 931, 956, 960
G AVENUE
125, 175, 224, 457, 465, 471, 516, 709, 844-850, 858*, 951, 971, 1041
H AVENUE
142, 175, 261, 369, 428*, 536*, 724, 854, 755*
I AVENUE
101, 205, 321, 417, 421, 642, 645, 743, 749, 796, 825, 830, 840, 944, 955
J AVENUE
242, 264, 272, 274, 275*, 359, 523, 660, 931*
1ST STREET
307, 311*, 605, 715, 801, 910, 1395
2ND STREET
253, 310, 700, 1007, 1314, 1416*, 1424, 2000
3RD STREET
131, 920
4TH STREET
312, 625
5TH STREET
601, 612, 616, 626, 1211, 1428
6TH STREET
203, 300, 417, 601, 612, 626, 1103, 1216, 1224, 1603, 1607
7TH STREET
411
8TH STREET
801, 815, 819, 1314
9TH STREET
420, 616, 1215, 1115, 1117, 1119, 1310
10TH STREET
610, 805*, 905, 911, 1535
CAYS
JAMAICA VILLAGE
Half Moon Bend
24, 48, 60, 74
Jamaica Village Road
15
Admiralty Cross
10, 30, 38, 40, 50, 54, 56
Green Turtle Road
6, 8, 33
The Point
1, 24, 28, 41, 45, 49, 55
Sandpiper Strand
14, 19, 21, 23, 35
Sixpence
15
BAHAMA VILLAGE
Bahama Bend
17
Catspaw Cape
24, 65
TRINIDAD
Trinidad Bend
17, 82, 85
Port of Spain
64, 76, 84, 94
BLUE ANCHOR CAY
Blue Anchor Cay Road
7, 12, 17, 23, 25, 32, 33, 34, 37
Buccaneer Way
1, 3, 5 ,19, 21, 23, 25, 29, 31, 33
Spinnaker Way
4, 23, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 56, 48
PORT ROYALE
Aruba Bend
20
Bridgetown Bend
1
Cays Court
24
St. Christophers Lane
11, 34
Tuna Puna
3, 59, 97, 102
MARDI GRAS
Delaport Way
43, 63
Mardi Gras Court
44
Mardi Gras Road
22,28