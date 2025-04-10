Thursday, April 10, 2025
Community News

Green Ribbon Winners for Coronado’s Home Front Judging

3 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 342 green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to benefit our environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil.

TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts in 2025 earning an additional green rosette ribbon.

Best Earth-Friendly Homefront: 931 J Avenue
First Runner Up: 230 Soledad Place
Second Runner Up: 874 A Avenue

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES 
Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 28 and March 30 based on the following earth-friendly standards:

  • Limited to no lawn. Grass is water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
  • Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
  • Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
  • Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
  • Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort, good maintenance, and curb appeal.

AVOID FAKE GRASS
A popular misconception is that fake grass is earth friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. Homes with fake grass are ineligible for the top earth-friendly awards.

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS
Thank you to the Emerald Keepers who volunteered to identify Coronado’s earth-friendly home fronts:  April Atkinson, Bill Berk, Chloe Berk, Aila Breslauer, Beth Breslauer, Greg Breslauer, Johnny Cushing, Josie Cushing, Dina Dimeo, Alison Downton, Julia Elassaad, Becky Emerson, Lori Ganem, Dhara Jost, Meeta Jost, Yvonne Kuhn, Diane Lindsay, Kali Linday, Anna Little, Sharon Raffer, Dawn Richards, Liz Riebe, Quinn Riebe, Trisha Ross, Robbie Ruelas, Kalista Searles, Clay Shinn, Martina Schimitschek, Amy Steward, Matt Swinden, Anna Thoms, Marlis Wadleigh.

VISIT US AT THE FLOWER SHOW
Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show April 12 and 13 to learn more about native plants, earth-friendly homes, and other local environmental initiatives during Earth Month.

COMPLETE LIST OF GREEN RIBBON WINNERS IN 2025
 * indicates nominated for the top earth-friendly home front

VILLAGE

ADELLA AVE
714, 752, 820, 825, 999,1000*, 1022*, 1033*, 1037*

ADELLA LANE
527

ALAMEDA BLVD
345, 369, 633, 730*, 820, 980, 1030*, 1040, 1110, 1211, 1217, 1229

ALDER
111

BALBOA AVE
740

BAY CIRCLE
930

CABRILLO
761, 990

CAJON PLACE
1624

CAROB WAY
120, 130*

CORONADO AVE
630, 651

COUNTRY CLUB LANE
470, 471, 741*, 760, 801*, 841*, 950

ENCINO
1024

FLORA
1010, 1112, 1122,

GLORIETTA BLVD
350, 636, 716, 900, 1152, 1312, 1316, 1520*

GLORIETTA PLACE
330

JACINTO
738

LOMA AVE
1110, 1115, 1116, 1126,

MARGARITA AVE
627, 645, 653, 662, 692, 701, 735*

MARIA PLACE
1510

MIGUEL
1614, 1634, 1720

OCEAN BLVD
609, 915, 1007

OLIVE AVE
929, 964, 1005

ORANGE AVE
170

PALM AVE
200, 465, 500

PINE STREET
1101, 1130

POMONA AVE
430, 538, 661, 821, 909, 920, 921

SAN LUIS REY
815, 833, 837, 1620

SOLEDAD AVE
230*, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE
716, 733, 817, 820

YNEZ PLACE
1500, 1502, 1532, 1537

A AVENUE
200, 220, 226, 234, 260, 461*, 617, 729, 825, 834,841, 869, 874*, 952*, 960,1012-1026

B AVENUE
205, 520, 535, 616, 920, 930, 946, 950, 964, 978

C AVENUE
212, 304, 339, 853, 872

D AVENUE
225, 254, 358, 374, 375, 410, 544

E AVENUE
127, 145, 225, 735, 800, 949, 1038

F AVENUE
160, 232, 320, 328*, 350, 364, 369, 478, 750, 902, 931, 956, 960

G AVENUE
125, 175, 224, 457, 465, 471, 516, 709, 844-850, 858*, 951, 971, 1041

H AVENUE
142, 175, 261, 369, 428*, 536*, 724, 854, 755*

I AVENUE
101, 205, 321, 417, 421, 642, 645, 743, 749, 796, 825, 830, 840, 944, 955

J AVENUE
242, 264, 272, 274, 275*, 359, 523, 660, 931*

1ST STREET
307, 311*, 605, 715, 801, 910, 1395

2ND STREET
253, 310, 700, 1007, 1314, 1416*, 1424, 2000

3RD STREET
131, 920

4TH STREET
312, 625

5TH STREET
601, 612, 616, 626, 1211, 1428

6TH STREET
203, 300, 417, 601, 612, 626, 1103, 1216, 1224, 1603, 1607

7TH STREET
411

8TH STREET
801, 815, 819, 1314

9TH STREET
420, 616, 1215, 1115, 1117, 1119, 1310

10TH STREET
610, 805*, 905, 911, 1535

CAYS

JAMAICA VILLAGE
Half Moon Bend
24, 48, 60, 74

Jamaica Village Road
15

Admiralty Cross
10, 30, 38, 40, 50, 54, 56

Green Turtle Road
6, 8, 33

The Point
1, 24, 28, 41, 45, 49, 55

Sandpiper Strand
14, 19, 21, 23, 35

Sixpence
15

BAHAMA VILLAGE
Bahama Bend
17

Catspaw Cape
24, 65

TRINIDAD
Trinidad Bend
17, 82, 85

Port of Spain
64, 76, 84, 94

BLUE ANCHOR CAY
Blue Anchor Cay Road
7, 12, 17, 23, 25, 32, 33, 34, 37

Buccaneer Way
1, 3, 5 ,19, 21, 23, 25, 29, 31, 33

Spinnaker Way
4, 23, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 56, 48

PORT ROYALE
Aruba Bend
20

Bridgetown Bend
1

Cays Court
24

St. Christophers Lane
11, 34

Tuna Puna
3, 59, 97, 102

MARDI GRAS
Delaport Way
43, 63

Mardi Gras Court
44

Mardi Gras Road
22,28



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Sharp Coronado to Participate in County-wide Emergency Drill on April 17

Community News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Meet the City: Civil Service Commission Tackles Internal Affairs

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Get Your Home Front Ready for an Earth-friendly Green Ribbon

Community News

Evening of Aloha to Benefit Emerald Keepers

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 6-12, 2025

Education

Kids Eco Camp Hosted by Emerald Keepers Interns

Uncategorized

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 27-Mar. 5, 2025

Community News

Emerald Keepers Bay Cleanup Success

More Local News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Community News

Coronado Girls 4×100 Relay Team Sets School Record at UC Track Invite

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Middle School Launches Esports Club, Creating a New Space for...