Green Ribbon Winners for Coronado’s Home Front Judging

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 342 green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to benefit our environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil.

TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS

Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts in 2025 earning an additional green rosette ribbon.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES

Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 28 and March 30 based on the following earth-friendly standards:

Limited to no lawn. Grass is water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.

Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.

Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.

Natural mulch covering soil . Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.

Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort, good maintenance, and curb appeal.

AVOID FAKE GRASS

A popular misconception is that fake grass is earth friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. Homes with fake grass are ineligible for the top earth-friendly awards.

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS

Thank you to the Emerald Keepers who volunteered to identify Coronado’s earth-friendly home fronts: April Atkinson, Bill Berk, Chloe Berk, Aila Breslauer, Beth Breslauer, Greg Breslauer, Johnny Cushing, Josie Cushing, Dina Dimeo, Alison Downton, Julia Elassaad, Becky Emerson, Lori Ganem, Dhara Jost, Meeta Jost, Yvonne Kuhn, Diane Lindsay, Kali Linday, Anna Little, Sharon Raffer, Dawn Richards, Liz Riebe, Quinn Riebe, Trisha Ross, Robbie Ruelas, Kalista Searles, Clay Shinn, Martina Schimitschek, Amy Steward, Matt Swinden, Anna Thoms, Marlis Wadleigh.

VISIT US AT THE FLOWER SHOW

Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show April 12 and 13 to learn more about native plants, earth-friendly homes, and other local environmental initiatives during Earth Month.

COMPLETE LIST OF GREEN RIBBON WINNERS IN 2025

* indicates nominated for the top earth-friendly home front

VILLAGE

ADELLA AVE

714, 752, 820, 825, 999,1000*, 1022*, 1033*, 1037*

ADELLA LANE

527

ALAMEDA BLVD

345, 369, 633, 730*, 820, 980, 1030*, 1040, 1110, 1211, 1217, 1229

ALDER

111

BALBOA AVE

740

BAY CIRCLE

930

CABRILLO

761, 990

CAJON PLACE

1624

CAROB WAY

120, 130*

CORONADO AVE

630, 651

COUNTRY CLUB LANE

470, 471, 741*, 760, 801*, 841*, 950

ENCINO

1024

FLORA

1010, 1112, 1122,

GLORIETTA BLVD

350, 636, 716, 900, 1152, 1312, 1316, 1520*

GLORIETTA PLACE

330

JACINTO

738

LOMA AVE

1110, 1115, 1116, 1126,

MARGARITA AVE

627, 645, 653, 662, 692, 701, 735*

MARIA PLACE

1510

MIGUEL

1614, 1634, 1720

OCEAN BLVD

609, 915, 1007

OLIVE AVE

929, 964, 1005

ORANGE AVE

170

PALM AVE

200, 465, 500

PINE STREET

1101, 1130

POMONA AVE

430, 538, 661, 821, 909, 920, 921

SAN LUIS REY

815, 833, 837, 1620

SOLEDAD AVE

230*, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE

716, 733, 817, 820

YNEZ PLACE

1500, 1502, 1532, 1537

A AVENUE

200, 220, 226, 234, 260, 461*, 617, 729, 825, 834,841, 869, 874*, 952*, 960,1012-1026

B AVENUE

205, 520, 535, 616, 920, 930, 946, 950, 964, 978

C AVENUE

212, 304, 339, 853, 872

D AVENUE

225, 254, 358, 374, 375, 410, 544

E AVENUE

127, 145, 225, 735, 800, 949, 1038

F AVENUE

160, 232, 320, 328*, 350, 364, 369, 478, 750, 902, 931, 956, 960

G AVENUE

125, 175, 224, 457, 465, 471, 516, 709, 844-850, 858*, 951, 971, 1041

H AVENUE

142, 175, 261, 369, 428*, 536*, 724, 854, 755*

I AVENUE

101, 205, 321, 417, 421, 642, 645, 743, 749, 796, 825, 830, 840, 944, 955

J AVENUE

242, 264, 272, 274, 275*, 359, 523, 660, 931*

1ST STREET

307, 311*, 605, 715, 801, 910, 1395

2ND STREET

253, 310, 700, 1007, 1314, 1416*, 1424, 2000

3RD STREET

131, 920

4TH STREET

312, 625

5TH STREET

601, 612, 616, 626, 1211, 1428

6TH STREET

203, 300, 417, 601, 612, 626, 1103, 1216, 1224, 1603, 1607

7TH STREET

411

8TH STREET

801, 815, 819, 1314

9TH STREET

420, 616, 1215, 1115, 1117, 1119, 1310

10TH STREET

610, 805*, 905, 911, 1535

CAYS

JAMAICA VILLAGE

Half Moon Bend

24, 48, 60, 74

Jamaica Village Road

15

Admiralty Cross

10, 30, 38, 40, 50, 54, 56

Green Turtle Road

6, 8, 33

The Point

1, 24, 28, 41, 45, 49, 55

Sandpiper Strand

14, 19, 21, 23, 35

Sixpence

15

BAHAMA VILLAGE

Bahama Bend

17

Catspaw Cape

24, 65

TRINIDAD

Trinidad Bend

17, 82, 85

Port of Spain

64, 76, 84, 94

BLUE ANCHOR CAY

Blue Anchor Cay Road

7, 12, 17, 23, 25, 32, 33, 34, 37

Buccaneer Way

1, 3, 5 ,19, 21, 23, 25, 29, 31, 33

Spinnaker Way

4, 23, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 56, 48

PORT ROYALE

Aruba Bend

20

Bridgetown Bend

1

Cays Court

24

St. Christophers Lane

11, 34

Tuna Puna

3, 59, 97, 102

MARDI GRAS

Delaport Way

43, 63

Mardi Gras Court

44

Mardi Gras Road

22,28





