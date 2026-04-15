Coronado students donate fresh fruit to local food pantry

The Coronado High School Emerald Keepers interns manage a successful food donation program that brings fresh produce from Coronado gardens to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Food Pantry.

Thanks to local homeowners and the initiative of these Coronado High School students, the Coronado Crops program has donated more than 4,000 pounds of fresh produce since 2023.

The Imperial Beach Neighborhood Food Pantry serves hundreds of area families, including members of the military. The pantry is mostly stocked with shelf-stable items such as rice and beans, making the fresh fruit donations from Coronado Crops a much-appreciated addition.

“Fresh produce is one of the most important elements of healthy nutrition. We are very grateful for Coronado Crops helping us provide for those most in need,” said Debra Benson, food pantry coordinator.

The idea for Coronado Crops originated in spring 2023 when brothers Dylan and Logan Berk noticed local yards with fruit trees that were left unpicked and the fruit rotted on the ground. The brothers proposed the Coronado Crops program as part of their work as Emerald Keepers interns and invited residents to sign up to have their excess fruit picked.

Emerald Keepers continues to support Coronado Crops by providing equipment, insurance, and marketing for the program.

Now in its third year, Coronado Crops is led by CHS junior Logan Berk and CHS senior Danny Vinegrad with the support of the Emerald Keepers intern team. So far this year, the interns have picked more than 2,200 pounds of produce, all of which is delivered to the food pantry. The team is now working to reach additional homes.

Local contractors and real estate agents have supported Coronado Crops by inviting the interns to pick trees from construction sites and vacant homes. The program leaders have also been asked to speak to local organizations, including the Coronado Rotary Club.

“Watching these students present Coronado Crops to Rotary was a reminder of what makes this community special — young people stepping up, learning by doing, and giving back in meaningful ways,” said Dave Landon, a Rotarian and president of Emerald Keepers.

The most common crops donated are oranges, lemons, and limes, but the interns have also harvested avocados, peaches, and kumquats. Some of the larger fruit trees can yield over 300 pounds of fruit, but small trees with a dozen or more fruits are still beneficial to the program. Vegetables are also a welcome donation. Students have picked lettuce, tomatoes, and celery through the program.

The interns will coordinate with the homeowners to pick only the amount requested. “People often ask that we only pick the harder-to-reach fruits on the top of the trees or that we leave some fruit for them to enjoy, which we are happy to do,” Logan Berk said. “We have met the nicest people who are generously sharing their crops, and we hope to meet many more!”

Anyone in Coronado with excess produce is encouraged to participate in Coronado Crops and spread the word to friends and neighbors. To sign up, go to emeraldkeepers.org/crops or email a request to [email protected].





