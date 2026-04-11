And the Green Ribbon Earth-Friendly home front winners are . . .

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 370 green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts with 276 green ribbon winners in the Village and 94 green ribbon winners in the Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts beautify homes and benefit our environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil. Increasing awareness of the merits of earth-friendlly landscaping has led to a significant increase in green ribbons since the program launched in 2023.

TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS

Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts in 2026 earning an additional green rosette ribbon.

Follow a village walking tour of the 2026 top earth friendly homefronts with the custom map. A PDF of the walking tour map can be found HERE.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES

Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 27 and March 29 based on the following earth-friendly standards:

Majority native or low water plants . These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.

Limited to no lawn . Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.

Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.

Natural mulch covering soil . Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.

Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort, good maintenance, and curb appeal.

AVOID FAKE GRASS

A popular misconception is that fake grass is earth friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health.

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS

Thank you to the volunteers recognizing Coronado’s earth-friendly home fronts: Abby Berk, Bill Berk, Aila Breslauer, Beth Breslauer, Greg Breslauer, Tim Chin, Alison Downton, Julia Elassaad, Lori Ganem, Trey Gregory, Dave Landon, Diane Lindsay, Anna Little, Allison Logan, Carlotta Molotto, Laura Plumb, Dawn Richards, Karen Rodgers, Trisha Ross, Clay Shinn, Martina Schimitschek, Amy Steward, Anne Stockdale, Kessler Tillner, Caroll Warren, Lisa Wastila, Zarrina Young.

2026 GREEN RIBBON WINNERS

* indicates nominated for the top earth-friendly home front

VILLAGE

ADELLA AVE

714, 732, 752*, 811*, 820, 825*, 1000*, 1033, 1037

ADELLA LANE

527, 548

ALAMEDA BLVD

611, 633, 730*, 915, 1003*, 1040*, 1110, 1217*, 1229

BALBOA AVE

860

CABRILLO

840, 990, 1050

CAJON

1624*

CAROB WAY

130, 180 *

CORONADO AVE

651, 860, 1130, 700,

COUNTRY CLUB LANE

435, 451, 471, 741, 801*, 841*, 910, 950*

EL CHICO LANE

230*

ENCINO ROW

1024

GLORIETTA BLVD

508, 544, 636, 1518*, 1524, 1528, 1536

GLORIETTA PLACE

306, 330, 350

GUADALUPE

687

JACINTO

738, 742

ISABELLA AVE

1028, 1029, 1030, 1121

LOMA AVE

1034

MARGARITA AVE

627, 650, 662, 692, 735*

MARIA PLACE

1510, 1521

MIGUEL AVE

1634

OCEAN BLVD

471, 919

OLIVE AVE

964

ORANGE AVE

225, 229, 427, 1190

PALM AVE

200, 259, 332, 336, 369*, 428, 430, 500*, 510-512, 511*, 528, 534, 625*

PARK PLACE

1012

PINE STREET

1101

POMONA AVE

538, 619, 629, 661, 904, 905, 909*, 920

SAN LUIS REY

832, 833, 837*

SOLEDAD AVE

230*, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE

716, 733

YNEZ PLACE

1521, 1537, 1541

A AVENUE

200, 216, 220, 226, 234*, 260, 262, 277*, 461*, 617*, 729, 825, 834*, 874*, 952, 960

B AVENUE

225, 229, 247, 345, 360, 376, 429, 520*, 616, 645, 930, 964

C AVENUE

200, 304, 339, 416, 465, 511, 609, 645, 808 – 826

D AVENUE

140, 236, 358, 374, 375, 402*, 410*, 544-545, 566, 949, 951

E AVENUE

120, 127, 145*, 220, 225, 230, 234, 321, 478, 561, 569, 800, 1061

F AVENUE

130, 160, 176, 232, 320, 328, 350, 364, 369, 711, 715, 744, 750*, 770, 808, 850, 910, 931

G AVENUE

125, 160, 175*, 224, 626*, 777, 858*, 873

H AVENUE

175, 250*, 355, 361, 365, 369, 428, 536, 571, 608, 614, 755, 701, 748, 811, 836, 853

I AVENUE

205, 417, 642, 645, 743, 749, 796, 955

J AVENUE

111, 275, 323*, 523, 530, 660, 923, 931*

1ST STREET

307*, 605, 801, 809, 905

2ND STREET

611, 700*, 710, 926, 1314, 1322, 1416*

3RD STREET

811, 917, 1313, 1410, 1460

4TH STREET

615, 625, 811, 812, 911, 1315

5TH STREET

401, 601*, 612, 616, 626, 911, 920, 1216, 1428

6TH STREET

417, 1216, 1224, 1601, 1603, 1607

7TH STREET

910*, 1310

8TH STREET

1314

9TH STREET

420, 1215, 1316

10TH STREET

610, 805*, 810*, 905*, 925, 1325*, 1520

CORONADO CAYS

Jamaica Village

Jamaica Village Road

15

Half Moon Bend

24, 28, 48

Ginger Tree Lane

19

Bahama Village

Bahama Bend

28

Catspaw Cape

3, 5, 11, 15, 17, 23*, 24, 25, 33, 37, 39, 75

The Inlet

5, 7, 9

Green Turtle Village

Sandpiper Strand

21

Admiralty Cross

38*, 50, 54, 56

Sixpence Way

5, 8*, 14, 15, 16,

Green Turtle Road

8

The Point

4, 24*, 26, 45

Blue Anchor Cay Village

Blue Anchor Cay Road

9, 12, 17, 23, 32, 34, 37

Buccaneer Way

3, 5, 17, 19, 30

Spinnaker Way

29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 36, 37,53, 56, 58

Port Royale Village

Bridgetown Bend

2

Aruba Bend

20, 42

St. Christopher Lane

11

Port Royale Road

35

Trinidad Village

Port of Spain

7, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 29, 35, 37, 39, 41, 45, 47, 64, 67, 73, 76, 78, 81, 82, 87, 89, 96

Trinidad Bend

52, 87, 89, 94*, 96

Mardi Gras Village

Mardi Gras Court

44

Mardi Gras Road

22, 32

Delaport Way

63

Tuna Puna

35, 65, 97

South Cays Court

3, 28











