Sunday, April 12, 2026
Community News

And the Green Ribbon Earth-Friendly home front winners are . . .

3 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 370 green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts with 276 green ribbon winners in the Village and 94 green ribbon winners in the Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts beautify homes and benefit our environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil. Increasing awareness of the merits of earth-friendlly landscaping has led to a significant increase in green ribbons since the program launched in 2023.

TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts in 2026 earning an additional green rosette ribbon.

Best Earth Friendly: 175 G Avenue
Runner Up: 858 G Avenue
Runner Up: 1624 Cajon Place

Follow a village walking tour of the 2026 top earth friendly homefronts with the custom map. A PDF of the walking tour map can be found HERE.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES 
Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 27 and March 29 based on the following earth-friendly standards:

  • Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
  • Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
  • Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
  • Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
  • Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort, good maintenance, and curb appeal.

AVOID FAKE GRASS
A popular misconception is that fake grass is earth friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health. 

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS
Thank you to the volunteers recognizing Coronado’s earth-friendly home fronts:  Abby Berk, Bill Berk, Aila Breslauer, Beth Breslauer, Greg Breslauer, Tim Chin, Alison Downton, Julia Elassaad, Lori Ganem, Trey Gregory, Dave Landon, Diane Lindsay, Anna Little, Allison Logan, Carlotta Molotto, Laura Plumb, Dawn Richards, Karen Rodgers, Trisha Ross, Clay Shinn, Martina Schimitschek, Amy Steward, Anne Stockdale, Kessler Tillner, Caroll Warren, Lisa Wastila, Zarrina Young.

2026 GREEN RIBBON WINNERS
 * indicates nominated for the top earth-friendly home front

VILLAGE

ADELLA AVE
714, 732, 752*, 811*, 820, 825*, 1000*, 1033, 1037  

ADELLA LANE
527, 548

ALAMEDA BLVD
611, 633, 730*, 915, 1003*, 1040*, 1110, 1217*, 1229

BALBOA AVE           
860

CABRILLO
840, 990, 1050

CAJON
1624*

CAROB WAY
130, 180 *

CORONADO AVE
651, 860, 1130, 700, 

COUNTRY CLUB LANE
435, 451, 471, 741, 801*, 841*, 910, 950*

EL CHICO LANE
230*

ENCINO ROW
1024

GLORIETTA BLVD
508, 544, 636, 1518*, 1524, 1528, 1536 

GLORIETTA PLACE
306, 330, 350

GUADALUPE
687 

JACINTO
738, 742

ISABELLA AVE
1028, 1029, 1030, 1121  

LOMA AVE
1034 

MARGARITA AVE
627, 650, 662, 692, 735* 

MARIA PLACE
1510, 1521

MIGUEL AVE
1634

OCEAN BLVD
471, 919

OLIVE AVE
964 

ORANGE AVE
225, 229, 427, 1190

PALM AVE
200, 259, 332, 336, 369*, 428, 430, 500*, 510-512, 511*, 528, 534, 625*

PARK PLACE
1012

PINE STREET
1101 

POMONA AVE
538, 619, 629, 661, 904, 905, 909*, 920

SAN LUIS REY
832, 833, 837*

SOLEDAD AVE
230*, 240, 250 

TOLITA AVE
716, 733

YNEZ PLACE
1521, 1537, 1541

A AVENUE
200, 216, 220, 226, 234*, 260,  262, 277*, 461*, 617*, 729, 825, 834*, 874*, 952, 960

B AVENUE
225, 229, 247, 345, 360, 376, 429, 520*, 616, 645, 930, 964

C AVENUE
200, 304, 339, 416, 465, 511, 609, 645, 808 – 826

D AVENUE
140, 236, 358, 374, 375, 402*, 410*, 544-545, 566, 949, 951 

E AVENUE
120, 127, 145*, 220, 225, 230, 234, 321, 478, 561, 569, 800, 1061

F AVENUE
130, 160, 176, 232, 320, 328, 350, 364, 369, 711, 715, 744, 750*, 770, 808, 850, 910, 931

G AVENUE
125, 160, 175*, 224, 626*, 777, 858*, 873

H AVENUE
175, 250*, 355, 361, 365, 369, 428, 536, 571, 608, 614, 755, 701, 748, 811, 836, 853

I AVENUE
205, 417, 642, 645, 743, 749, 796, 955

J AVENUE
111, 275, 323*, 523, 530, 660, 923, 931* 

1ST STREET
307*, 605, 801, 809, 905

2ND STREET
611, 700*, 710, 926, 1314, 1322, 1416*

3RD STREET
811, 917, 1313, 1410, 1460

4TH STREET
615, 625, 811, 812, 911, 1315

5TH STREET
401, 601*, 612, 616, 626, 911, 920, 1216, 1428

6TH STREET
417, 1216, 1224, 1601, 1603, 1607

7TH STREET
910*, 1310

8TH STREET
1314

9TH STREET
420, 1215, 1316 

10TH STREET
610, 805*, 810*, 905*, 925, 1325*, 1520

CORONADO CAYS

Jamaica Village 
Jamaica Village Road
15 

Half Moon Bend
24, 28, 48 

Ginger Tree Lane
19 

Bahama Village 
Bahama Bend
28 

Catspaw Cape
3, 5, 11, 15, 17, 23*, 24, 25, 33, 37, 39, 75 

The Inlet
5, 7, 9 

Green Turtle Village 
Sandpiper Strand
21 

Admiralty Cross
38*, 50, 54, 56 

Sixpence Way
5, 8*, 14, 15, 16, 

Green Turtle Road
8 

The Point
4, 24*, 26, 45 

Blue Anchor Cay Village 
Blue Anchor Cay Road
9, 12, 17, 23, 32, 34, 37 

Buccaneer Way
3, 5, 17, 19, 30 

Spinnaker Way
29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 36, 37,53, 56, 58

Port Royale Village 
Bridgetown Bend
2 

Aruba Bend
20, 42 

St. Christopher Lane
11 

Port Royale Road
35 

Trinidad Village 
Port of Spain
7, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 29, 35, 37, 39, 41, 45, 47, 64, 67, 73, 76, 78, 81, 82, 87, 89, 96 

Trinidad Bend
52, 87, 89, 94*, 96 

Mardi Gras Village 
Mardi Gras Court
44 

Mardi Gras Road
22, 32 

Delaport Way
63 

Tuna Puna
35, 65, 97 

South Cays Court
3, 28 

 





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Emerald Keepers
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