And the Green Ribbon Earth-Friendly home front winners are . . .

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award 370 green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts with 276 green ribbon winners in the Village and 94 green ribbon winners in the Cays. Earth-friendly home fronts beautify homes and benefit our environment by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil. Increasing awareness of the merits of earth-friendlly landscaping has led to a significant increase in green ribbons since the program launched in 2023.
TOP EARTH-FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top earth-friendly home fronts in 2026 earning an additional green rosette ribbon.
Follow a village walking tour of the 2026 top earth friendly homefronts with the custom map. A PDF of the walking tour map can be found HERE.
GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES
Concurrent with the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 27 and March 29 based on the following earth-friendly standards:
- Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
- Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
- Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
- Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
- Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.
In addition, all earth-friendly home fronts meet the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort, good maintenance, and curb appeal.
AVOID FAKE GRASS
A popular misconception is that fake grass is earth friendly because it requires less water. In reality, fake grass is a plastic pollutant that is harmful to the soil, biodiversity, and human health.
THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS
Thank you to the volunteers recognizing Coronado’s earth-friendly home fronts: Abby Berk, Bill Berk, Aila Breslauer, Beth Breslauer, Greg Breslauer, Tim Chin, Alison Downton, Julia Elassaad, Lori Ganem, Trey Gregory, Dave Landon, Diane Lindsay, Anna Little, Allison Logan, Carlotta Molotto, Laura Plumb, Dawn Richards, Karen Rodgers, Trisha Ross, Clay Shinn, Martina Schimitschek, Amy Steward, Anne Stockdale, Kessler Tillner, Caroll Warren, Lisa Wastila, Zarrina Young.
2026 GREEN RIBBON WINNERS
* indicates nominated for the top earth-friendly home front
VILLAGE
ADELLA AVE
714, 732, 752*, 811*, 820, 825*, 1000*, 1033, 1037
ADELLA LANE
527, 548
ALAMEDA BLVD
611, 633, 730*, 915, 1003*, 1040*, 1110, 1217*, 1229
BALBOA AVE
860
CABRILLO
840, 990, 1050
CAJON
1624*
CAROB WAY
130, 180 *
CORONADO AVE
651, 860, 1130, 700,
COUNTRY CLUB LANE
435, 451, 471, 741, 801*, 841*, 910, 950*
EL CHICO LANE
230*
ENCINO ROW
1024
GLORIETTA BLVD
508, 544, 636, 1518*, 1524, 1528, 1536
GLORIETTA PLACE
306, 330, 350
GUADALUPE
687
JACINTO
738, 742
ISABELLA AVE
1028, 1029, 1030, 1121
LOMA AVE
1034
MARGARITA AVE
627, 650, 662, 692, 735*
MARIA PLACE
1510, 1521
MIGUEL AVE
1634
OCEAN BLVD
471, 919
OLIVE AVE
964
ORANGE AVE
225, 229, 427, 1190
PALM AVE
200, 259, 332, 336, 369*, 428, 430, 500*, 510-512, 511*, 528, 534, 625*
PARK PLACE
1012
PINE STREET
1101
POMONA AVE
538, 619, 629, 661, 904, 905, 909*, 920
SAN LUIS REY
832, 833, 837*
SOLEDAD AVE
230*, 240, 250
TOLITA AVE
716, 733
YNEZ PLACE
1521, 1537, 1541
A AVENUE
200, 216, 220, 226, 234*, 260, 262, 277*, 461*, 617*, 729, 825, 834*, 874*, 952, 960
B AVENUE
225, 229, 247, 345, 360, 376, 429, 520*, 616, 645, 930, 964
C AVENUE
200, 304, 339, 416, 465, 511, 609, 645, 808 – 826
D AVENUE
140, 236, 358, 374, 375, 402*, 410*, 544-545, 566, 949, 951
E AVENUE
120, 127, 145*, 220, 225, 230, 234, 321, 478, 561, 569, 800, 1061
F AVENUE
130, 160, 176, 232, 320, 328, 350, 364, 369, 711, 715, 744, 750*, 770, 808, 850, 910, 931
G AVENUE
125, 160, 175*, 224, 626*, 777, 858*, 873
H AVENUE
175, 250*, 355, 361, 365, 369, 428, 536, 571, 608, 614, 755, 701, 748, 811, 836, 853
I AVENUE
205, 417, 642, 645, 743, 749, 796, 955
J AVENUE
111, 275, 323*, 523, 530, 660, 923, 931*
1ST STREET
307*, 605, 801, 809, 905
2ND STREET
611, 700*, 710, 926, 1314, 1322, 1416*
3RD STREET
811, 917, 1313, 1410, 1460
4TH STREET
615, 625, 811, 812, 911, 1315
5TH STREET
401, 601*, 612, 616, 626, 911, 920, 1216, 1428
6TH STREET
417, 1216, 1224, 1601, 1603, 1607
7TH STREET
910*, 1310
8TH STREET
1314
9TH STREET
420, 1215, 1316
10TH STREET
610, 805*, 810*, 905*, 925, 1325*, 1520
CORONADO CAYS
Jamaica Village
Jamaica Village Road
15
Half Moon Bend
24, 28, 48
Ginger Tree Lane
19
Bahama Village
Bahama Bend
28
Catspaw Cape
3, 5, 11, 15, 17, 23*, 24, 25, 33, 37, 39, 75
The Inlet
5, 7, 9
Green Turtle Village
Sandpiper Strand
21
Admiralty Cross
38*, 50, 54, 56
Sixpence Way
5, 8*, 14, 15, 16,
Green Turtle Road
8
The Point
4, 24*, 26, 45
Blue Anchor Cay Village
Blue Anchor Cay Road
9, 12, 17, 23, 32, 34, 37
Buccaneer Way
3, 5, 17, 19, 30
Spinnaker Way
29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 36, 37,53, 56, 58
Port Royale Village
Bridgetown Bend
2
Aruba Bend
20, 42
St. Christopher Lane
11
Port Royale Road
35
Trinidad Village
Port of Spain
7, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 29, 35, 37, 39, 41, 45, 47, 64, 67, 73, 76, 78, 81, 82, 87, 89, 96
Trinidad Bend
52, 87, 89, 94*, 96
Mardi Gras Village
Mardi Gras Court
44
Mardi Gras Road
22, 32
Delaport Way
63
Tuna Puna
35, 65, 97
South Cays Court
3, 28