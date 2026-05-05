A tradition continues: CHS sophomore takes over Jack and Grace’s Pop-Up Stand to support CSF

A beloved Coronado tradition is getting a new chapter.

Jack and Grace’s Pop-Up Stand — known for its yard card signs, concession stands, and community spirit — is now in the hands of Coronado High School sophomore Shane Sylvester, who is continuing the original mission of giving back to local schools through a partnership with the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), and has renamed the endeavor Jack and Grace’s Pop-Up Stand by Shane.

Coronado siblings Jack and Grace Elardo started their fundraising efforts when they were young, raising money in a simple but meaningful way for CSF. Now that Jack is in college and Grace will graduate and head to college in August, they are passing the torch to Sylvester.

In a December Facebook post, Jack and Grace shared “We may be out of state for college the next four years, but we will never forget how important our Coronado friends, CUSD and CSF have been in our lives.”

A student-athlete at Coronado High School, Sylvester is passionate about community and philanthropic involvement. She volunteers with multiple nonprofit organizations, including United Through Reading, and as an intern with Emerald Keepers. She was drawn to the opportunity to combine her entrepreneurial interests with dedication to helping build the CSF programs, just as Jack and Grace did.

All proceeds from Jack and Grace’s Pop-Up Stand by Shane go directly to CSF, helping fund programs across Coronado schools. In addition to pop-up sales at local events, Sylvester will continue to offer custom yard card messages, which can be ordered via her social media pages: Facebook: Jack and Grace’s Pop Up Stand by Shane or Instagram: popupstandbyshane.

Jack and Grace’s Pop-Up Stand by Shane will be one of the vendors at the upcoming Coronado Art and Wine Festival on May 9. Located in “The Hive,” CSF’s newly reimagined space just for kids, Sylvester will be offering lemonade and baked goods.

Now in its fifth year, the Art & Wine Festival is a free, one-day community event held at 10th Street and C Avenue, featuring over 100 artists, live music, and interactive art zones, with ticketed wine/food tastings benefiting Coronado schools. The festival is a collaboration between the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, bringing together vital areas of the community: the schools, the arts & local businesses.





