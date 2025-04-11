Friday, April 11, 2025
Community NewsEducation

Coronado Unified School District Votes to Remain in Sewage Litigation

5 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

The Coronado Unified School District voted 3-2 on Wednesday, April 9 to continue litigation against Veolia, the operators of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. The mass tort lawsuit–spearheaded by Frantz Law Group–alleges that Veolia, the company that’s been running the sewage treatment plant since 2011, is both negligent and reckless for repeatedly exposing Coronado community members to harmful, cancer-causing chemicals.

The decision to remain in the lawsuit was welcome news for members of the Stop the Sewage Club at Coronado High School.

“It’s absolutely crucial that CUSD remains in the lawsuit against Veolia because this crisis directly impacts students every day,” said Sean Wilbur, who serves as executive director for the CHS Stop the Sewage Club. “Students don’t have the luxury of waiting for slow bureaucratic fixes. We need real solutions now, and legal action is one of the strongest ways to push for change.”

The vote came at a special meeting of the board with trustees Renee Cavanaugh, Alexia Palacios-Peters, and Mal Sandie voting to continue the litigation, while trustees Scot Youngblood and Fitzhugh Lee voted in opposition. Board President Palacios-Peters sent out  a statement from the board right after the meeting, outlining board concerns and action taken.

The board had voted unanimously at the February 20th meeting to approve the contract with the Frantz Law Group, as part of the consent calendar. According to Palacios-Peters, the lawsuit was entered into with no financial obligation to the district.

“CUSD is is not responsible for paying attorneys any money other than a portion of what is recovered from the defendants,” she wrote in the April 9 letter from the board. “CUSD would pay thirty percent of any monetary settlement or recovery.”

According to Frantz Law Group, the firm representing the district, more than 700 individual plaintiffs have joined the case since it was launched in November of 2024.

For students like Wilbur, the sewage crisis not only threatens access to clean beaches, surf teams and PE classes, but also poses a significant risk to students’ health and well-being. He said the closest classroom to the ocean was only 900 feet away from a “sickening sea mist” which blows into every classroom in the district.

“The health risks from exposure to contaminated water and air are unacceptable,” he said. “We need to see CUSD continue to take a stance against the rampant environmental crisis affecting everyone in our town, including the students which trustees have chosen to serve.”

Sean Wilbur at a Stop the Sewage Protest in September of 2023. Wilbur said that there’s a sense of urgency for the students. They’re frustrated that the sewage crisis has been plaguing the community for years.

But not everyone is excited about the litigation.

Some community members have raised concerns about whether or not the district was transparent when it decided to join the lawsuit in the first place.

And Trustee Lee–who voted against continuing the litigation–said he’s worried that the lawsuit has the potential to create more problems than solutions.

“First, I’d like to emphasize the areas where we were in full agreement,” said Lee. “We all strongly support efforts to end the sewage crisis that has plagued our local waters for far too long, and we recognize there were serious process missteps that must never be repeated. Early public comments from our counsel did not serve the issue well, and that’s been acknowledged.”

Lee says board members differed in their assessment of whether the lawsuit was the best path forward.

“I have concerns that it could ultimately be counterproductive—potentially delaying a solution, rather than accelerating it,” said Lee. “Many who have studied this issue longer than we have–and I’ve spent a great deal of time on it myself–share my concerns.”

Lee says that he’s spent time discussing the issue with local officials, environmental researchers, and cross-border policy experts.

“They’ve consistently emphasized that while legal action has its place, real progress depends on cooperation, funding, and binational coordination,” said Lee.

Lee says the fragile nature of the situation warrants concern, as Veolia operates the South Bay plant under contract with the IBWC under already tight conditions, often without the timely funding needed to make major repairs or upgrades. He worries if Veolia is pulled into litigation, it could delay the repairs everyone is hoping to see.

Some board members had concerns about the public statements made by Frantz Law Group CEO James Frantz. In the letter from the board, Palacios-Peters said that Frantz spoke to the media without the consent of the board or district staff.

“We have instructed attorneys representing CUSD to refrain from commenting publicly on behalf of the district and our staff and students,” said Palacios-Peters.

In addition, the board acknowledged that the initial process to enter into the lawsuit–while in compliance with both the law and current board policy–could have been more transparent.

“While all board members were aware of the items included in the February 2025 consent calendar, it would have been better agendized as a stand-alone action item,” said Palacios-Peters. “As such, the board has directed Superintendent Mueller to draft a new policy regarding potential litigation that will be presented for board approval at a future meeting.”

The CUSD school board isn’t the only local governing body taking action when it comes to the Tijuana sewage crisis.  Just last month, the Coronado City Council voted 4-1 to declare a state of emergency.

For Wilbur, actions like these show solidarity in the community.

“It’s empowering to see our community standing up and taking action, but we know this is just the beginning,” he said. “Students want to be involved, and we’ll keep speaking up until this crisis is resolved.”

The Stop the Sewage Club has had several rallies at local beaches. The club now has between 40-50 members.

Stop the Sewage President Danny Vinegrad echoed Wilbur’s statements.

“I am grateful for the district for taking measures to protect us,” said Vinegrad. “As long the board keeps students at the forefront of their decision and makes progress, I am supportive of their efforts.”

Lee hopes the litigation will result in the intended consequences: cleaner beaches, oceans and air for everyone.

“Bottom line…I believe we had a healthy, principled debate,” said Lee. “I respect my fellow trustees, but we didn’t agree on the best path forward. Now that we are moving forward with this course of action, my hope is that it helps the cause, not hinders it.”

The Stop the Sewage Club is hosting a Community Health Forum addressing the sewage crisis on April 23 in at the Coronado Library in the Winn Room from 6 to 8pm. Elected officials, environmental researchers and policy experts will share up-to-date information with the community.

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado Middle School Launches Esports Club, Creating a New Space for Student Engagement

Community News

Green Ribbon Winners for Coronado’s Home Front Judging

Community News

Sharp Coronado to Participate in County-wide Emergency Drill on April 17

Community News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Meet the City: Civil Service Commission Tackles Internal Affairs

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CUSD Adopts New School Calendar; First Day of School to Be Monday, August 18

Movie Reviews

“Mickey 17” – Dying to Make a Difference in a Bleak New World

Community News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Movie Reviews

Funny, Raw and Reverent: “My Dead Friend Zoe” is A Dark Comedy that will Light You Up

More Local News

Mexico’s Sewage Construction Pushes More Wastewater into Tijuana River

News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Mexico’s Sewage Construction Pushes More Wastewater into Tijuana River