Hands-On Film Class with Tony Perri – April 26-June 14

The Coronado Public Library and Coronado Art Commission invite you to step into the director’s chair for a hands-on film class with award winning producer and director, Tony Perri. In this collaborative class, aspiring filmmakers will work together to create a short film that will be submitted to the Coronado Island Film Festival.

Participants will learn scripting, direction and every aspect of pre-production, production and post-production. The course will also provide opportunities to get together outside of class to apply newfound knowledge into the practical application of on-location filming, directing scenes, how to work a camera, light a scene and record audio. The team will learn the basics of editing and all post production tasks as well as how to distribute and market the final short film and process required for submitting the movie to film festivals.

The course is eight weeks long and participants are encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible as the class will be working on a collaborative project.

Classes will cover:

Film Types and Production Overview Through watching different types of short films, the class will decide what kind of movie it will produce. Story ideas will be discussed along with how to script the film, create storyboards and the production logistics needed to make the movie per their script, the storyboards created and the vision of production team.

The Production Team The roles of each of the following positions are explained and each class member will have the opportunity to work at every job and/or focus on specific roles which may interest them.

Scripting, Storyboards, Casting and Pre-Production The team will create a shooting script and storyboards. Through this, they may decide on filming locations, how to cast the movie, production planning as well as the equipment, crew and props needed for the on-location filming.

Directing, Producing and Cinematography How to direct both action and actors is reviewed along with the roles of the producer and cinematographer. Examples of great directing and cinematography are shown.

The Art of Filming, Lighting and Audio Production Scenes which can be filmed at or near the Library will be produced. Participants will learn how to operate different types of cameras, lights and microphones.

Music, Special Effects, Editing and Post Production As we watch various films, the class begins to understand the importance of music and how it fits into the post production process. They learn how to mix music, scenes and special effects in order to create the story they wish to share with the viewers.

Mastering the Film and Distribution Upon completion of post production, the class will discover the art of color-correcting the video, sweetening the sound and preparing the final film for screenings. The team will learn how to distribute the film digitally and submit it to film festivals.

About Tony Perri

Tony Perri began his broadcast and film career at the Walt Disney Company as a producer, director and broadcast journalist. After Disney, Mr. Perri became producer and director at the nationally syndicated TV show, PM Magazine and the long-running local version at KPIX-TV (CBS), Evening Magazine.

Tony went on to form the TV, film and digital media production company, Surf’s Up Studios. His most recent films include the documentary, “School of Thought” with David Lynch, Paul McCartney and John Hagelin. His feature film, “Serotonin Rising” starring the Dalai Lama and Deepak Chopra won the prestigious “Audience Choice Award” at the Estes Park Film Festival. “Serotonin Rising” sold out its world premiere at the Vail Film Festival where it won the audience choice award.

Mr. Perri is an executive producer and director with Surf’s Up Studios, which produces movies, music videos, webisodes, news reels and all forms of social and digital media. Tony also teaches a workshop he developed called “Backpack Journalism” at the University of California at San Diego, Digital Arts Center. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado where he teaches documentary production, TV production, on-air technique and broadcast journalism.