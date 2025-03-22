Free Junior Tennis Day Recap and Upcoming Spring Break Camp

From Impact Activities:
A huge thank you to all the junior players and families who joined us on Saturday, March 2 for the FREE Junior Tennis Clinics at the Coronado Tennis Center. It was amazing to see so many young athletes hitting the courts, learning new skills, and having fun.
A special shoutout to our incredible coaching team—Joel Myers, Patrick Huls, Emmanuel Mensah, Manu Cardona, and Phil Hopkins
Ready for More Tennis?
If your child had a great time at the clinic, we’d love to see them back for our Spring Break Junior Tennis Camp. This is the perfect chance to keep improving their skills while having a blast with friends.
Junior Spring Break tennis Camp
March 31 – April 4
11 AM – 3 PM
Coronado Tennis Center
Ages 8-16 yrs
Resident: $400 | Non-Resident: $450
Register Now: https://form.jotform.com/250636831912154
Spots are limited—sign up today to secure your child’s spot.