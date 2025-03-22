Free Junior Tennis Day Recap and Upcoming Spring Break Camp

From Impact Activities:

A huge thank you to all the junior players and families who joined us on Saturday, March 2 for the FREE Junior Tennis Clinics at the Coronado Tennis Center. It was amazing to see so many young athletes hitting the courts, learning new skills, and having fun.

A special shoutout to our incredible coaching team—Joel Myers, Patrick Huls, Emmanuel Mensah, Manu Cardona, and Phil Hopkins

Ready for More Tennis?

If your child had a great time at the clinic, we’d love to see them back for our Spring Break Junior Tennis Camp. This is the perfect chance to keep improving their skills while having a blast with friends.

Junior Spring Break tennis Camp

March 31 – April 4

11 AM – 3 PM

Coronado Tennis Center

Ages 8-16 yrs

Resident: $400 | Non-Resident: $450

Register Now: https://form.jotform.com/250636831912154

Spots are limited—sign up today to secure your child’s spot.





