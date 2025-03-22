Monday, March 24, 2025
Sports

Free Junior Tennis Day Recap and Upcoming Spring Break Camp

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Tennis camp. Courtesy Impact Activities

From Impact Activities:

A huge thank you to all the junior players and families who joined us on Saturday, March 2 for the FREE Junior Tennis Clinics at the Coronado Tennis Center. It was amazing to see so many young athletes hitting the courts, learning new skills, and having fun.

A special shoutout to our incredible coaching team—Joel Myers, Patrick Huls, Emmanuel Mensah, Manu Cardona, and Phil Hopkins

Tennis camp. Courtesy Impact Activities

Ready for More Tennis?

If your child had a great time at the clinic, we’d love to see them back for our Spring Break Junior Tennis Camp. This is the perfect chance to keep improving their skills while having a blast with friends.

Junior Spring Break tennis Camp

March 31 – April 4
11 AM – 3 PM
Coronado Tennis Center
Ages 8-16 yrs
Resident: $400 | Non-Resident: $450

Register Now: https://form.jotform.com/250636831912154

Spots are limited—sign up today to secure your child’s spot.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Junior Lifeguard Program for 2025

Sports

Islander Track at the Don Jones Bronco Invite

Sports

Islander Track Competes at Viking Sunset Relays

Sports

Free Junior Tennis Clinics for Ages 11-17 on March 15

Sports

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Islander Track Season Opens at Elmer Runge Invite

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Diving into the Reserves

Business

The Coronado Job Fair Returns – Part-time, Full-time, Flexible Schedules

Education

Coronado Adult Transition Program Student Max Bryant Returns to Read at Former School

Dining

Veranda Restaurant Set to Debut at Hotel del Coronado in April

Military

Avenue of Heroes: James O. Strickland

Military

Navy Region Southwest Annual Culinary Competition Held at NBSD

More Local News

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Business

Coronado Bridge Recommended for Safety Evaluation

News

Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

City of Coronado

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Coronado Middle School

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines...