Wednesday, March 26, 2025
BridgeworthyTravel

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

6 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

Just two hours south of the U.S./Mexico border and 30 minutes north of Ensenada, you’ll find cool ocean breezes, miles of dirt roads, 200 wineries, several Michelin star restaurants and more oysters than you can shake a passport at.

If it sounds intriguing, that’s because it is. Welcome to Guadalupe Valley, Mexico’s premier wine region.

Although winemakers have worked in the area for more than 100 years, the Valley has enjoyed a rather sleepy existence. But in the last 10-15 years the region has exploded into a sprawling valley of chic wineries and gourmet restaurants with star chefs. You’ll also find charming boutique hotels, innovative architecture and festive art instillations. No surprise that publications like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Condé Nast Traveler have highlighted the hotspot as a destination for adventurous wine lovers and foodies alike.

For Coronado residents craving a unique and tasty experience, Guadalupe Valley is a festive and memorable option. You can either travel on your own, or enlist the help of some locals. We booked our vacation with Fernando Gaxiola with Baja Wine and Food and we loved our trip. He set up incredible lodging, a thoughtful itinerary and arranged for an in-house chef to prepare a delicious breakfast and snacks. He also provided door-to-door transportation from San Diego to our stunning luxury digs in Baja, as well as driving us to all of the wineries and dinners. We felt totally safe and were able to relax and enjoy all that Valle has to offer.

The burrowing owl is featured in Lechuza’s logo.

Lechuza Vineyards

Our first stop was Lechuza Vineyards, a family-owned and operated winery led by Kris Magnussen Shute. The vineyard prides itself on sustainability and communal enterprise, and pours delicious wines…some of the best reds that we had. The winery—which is named after the local burrowing owl—is relaxed and approachable with a lovely, intimate atmosphere. There’s lots of outdoor seating and a warm and friendly staff. While we didn’t see any owls, the vineyard featured a friendly winery cat named Karen.

Lechuza Vineyard is celebrated by visitors for its friendly atmosphere and wonderful wines.
We were treated to a sit-down tasting with winery owner Kris Magnussen Shute.
Shute took us down to the wine cellar where we got to sample some new wines.
We sampled several types of Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

Finca Altozano

If you’re looking the the ultimate lunch spot in Valle, Finca Altozano is it. Chef-owner Javier Plascencia prepares delicious and local cuisine that celebrates all the good things growing in Baja.

This rustic outdoor restaurant serves up lovely views in addition to fantastic food.
Oysters are on the menu!

This includes, of course, a wonderful selection of Baja oysters. But you’ll also find delicious crudos and even some innovative dishes with bone marrow. While the food and wines are excellent, the atmosphere is uniquely special. The large, outdoor seating area is inviting and vibrant with expansive views of the property and attentive service. You’ll also find friendly winery dogs and a small barn nearby.

We enjoyed the attentive and friendly service.
Bone marrow, for the meat-eaters in the group.

Fauna at Bruma Winery

The long, communal tables invited conversation and connection.

A dinner at Fauna at the Bruma Winery is an absolute must-do. One of the top-ranked restaurants in all of Mexico, it features an experimental, daily-changing menu with standouts like the smoked broccoli in bright green sauce, the cucumber ceviche, the scallops with eggplant puree and the squid ink pasta.

The space features rustic communal tables and opens up to the scenic gardens where greenery and cacti abound.  Opened in 2017 by Chef David Castro Hussong and pastry chef Maribel Aldaco Silva, Fauna is sure to surprise and delight.

Photo of Fauna courtesy of Bruma Winery.
The smoked broccoli in green sauce made for a memorable appetizer.
The appetizer with creamed spinach was savory and delicious.

Rooftop Gardens at Finca La Carrodilla

Perhaps the most beautiful of our stops, the rooftop succulent garden at Finca La Carrodilla was lovely and memorable. The setting is an exquisite place to try the winery’s organic and sustainable wines. In addition to the vineyard, the location boasts endless views of rolling hills, a 13,000 acre garden, a small church and lots of local animal life. A perfect place to visit in the late afternoon!

The rooftop setting was bright and inviting.
Succulents and rolling hills abound!
The expansive grounds serve up lots of great photo opps.
We loved all the luscious greenery dotting the grounds.

Vena Cava Winery and Troika Foodtruck

Vena Cava, a one-of-a-kind winery, was founded in 2005 by Eileen and Phil Gregory, and is known for creating high-quality wines and sourcing the best grapes from the region. The tasting room’s unique structure is made out of reclaimed fishing boats and other recycled materials, built by architect Alejandro D’Acosta. We loved visiting with Phil and enjoyed all of the wines served.

Vena Cava’s reclaimed fishing boats make a striking backdrop to any group photo.
We loved every drop of Vena Cava’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

Lunch was a one-minute walk away at Troika Foodtruck which sits on the property. The menu features local ingredients made from Vena Cava’s organic garden. The outdoor setting is much more elegant than it sounds, with daybeds and chairs lining a small pond.

Fresh flavors abound at Troika.

We also enjoyed a walk up to the on-property boutique hotel, Villa de Valle, which is perched on the hillside. This delightful hotel has gotten lots of love from publications like Conde Nast Traveler and the Wall Street Journal, and it’s not hard to see why.

Photo of Villa de Valle courtesy of VenaCavaWine.com.
The common rooms in the six-room hotel are charming and artfully decorated.
The hotel offers the perfect book to go with your wine.

Parting Thoughts

Our trip to Guadalupe Valle was relaxing, fun and stress-free–everything you’d want from a trip to wine country. I’d never traveled to Valle with a guide before, but booking through Baja Wine & Food was the way to go. Not only did Fernando create an amazing itinerary, but we were able to meet and chat with all the winemakers at each location, so we got to hear the stories from the people who actually make the wine.

Booking with a guide also saved us the stress of worrying about transportation to and from Mexico, and we got back across the border in less than 10 minutes. We also loved having a chef on property.

The best part? Guadalupe Valley is so close to home, especially from Coronado. We’re blessed to have easy access to such a lively and captivating food and wine destination, just two hours away.

Beautiful views and rolling vistas from our private residence in Valle.
Can’t go wine tasting without a plunge in the pool!
Our fearless guide, Fernando Gaxiola with Baja Food & Wine.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

People

The Go Abroad Pod: Breaking Barriers to Study Abroad

Business

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Education

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Business

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

News

Coronado Bridge Recommended for Safety Evaluation

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Mickey 17” – Dying to Make a Difference in a Bleak New World

Community News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Movie Reviews

Funny, Raw and Reverent: “My Dead Friend Zoe” is A Dark Comedy that will Light You Up

Community News

The Cancer Cartel Fashion Resale Event Raises $11,000 to Help Cancer Patients

Education

CUSD Update: District Pauses Ethnic Studies Requirement, Adds Personal Finance Class

People

Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

More Local News

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

Community News

The Go Abroad Pod: Breaking Barriers to Study Abroad

People

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Business

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Public Intoxication, Forgery, Fraud