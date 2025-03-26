Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

Just two hours south of the U.S./Mexico border and 30 minutes north of Ensenada, you’ll find cool ocean breezes, miles of dirt roads, 200 wineries, several Michelin star restaurants and more oysters than you can shake a passport at.

If it sounds intriguing, that’s because it is. Welcome to Guadalupe Valley, Mexico’s premier wine region.

Although winemakers have worked in the area for more than 100 years, the Valley has enjoyed a rather sleepy existence. But in the last 10-15 years the region has exploded into a sprawling valley of chic wineries and gourmet restaurants with star chefs. You’ll also find charming boutique hotels, innovative architecture and festive art instillations. No surprise that publications like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Condé Nast Traveler have highlighted the hotspot as a destination for adventurous wine lovers and foodies alike.

For Coronado residents craving a unique and tasty experience, Guadalupe Valley is a festive and memorable option. You can either travel on your own, or enlist the help of some locals. We booked our vacation with Fernando Gaxiola with Baja Wine and Food and we loved our trip. He set up incredible lodging, a thoughtful itinerary and arranged for an in-house chef to prepare a delicious breakfast and snacks. He also provided door-to-door transportation from San Diego to our stunning luxury digs in Baja, as well as driving us to all of the wineries and dinners. We felt totally safe and were able to relax and enjoy all that Valle has to offer.

Lechuza Vineyards

Our first stop was Lechuza Vineyards, a family-owned and operated winery led by Kris Magnussen Shute. The vineyard prides itself on sustainability and communal enterprise, and pours delicious wines…some of the best reds that we had. The winery—which is named after the local burrowing owl—is relaxed and approachable with a lovely, intimate atmosphere. There’s lots of outdoor seating and a warm and friendly staff. While we didn’t see any owls, the vineyard featured a friendly winery cat named Karen.

Finca Altozano

If you’re looking the the ultimate lunch spot in Valle, Finca Altozano is it. Chef-owner Javier Plascencia prepares delicious and local cuisine that celebrates all the good things growing in Baja.

This includes, of course, a wonderful selection of Baja oysters. But you’ll also find delicious crudos and even some innovative dishes with bone marrow. While the food and wines are excellent, the atmosphere is uniquely special. The large, outdoor seating area is inviting and vibrant with expansive views of the property and attentive service. You’ll also find friendly winery dogs and a small barn nearby.

Fauna at Bruma Winery

A dinner at Fauna at the Bruma Winery is an absolute must-do. One of the top-ranked restaurants in all of Mexico, it features an experimental, daily-changing menu with standouts like the smoked broccoli in bright green sauce, the cucumber ceviche, the scallops with eggplant puree and the squid ink pasta.

The space features rustic communal tables and opens up to the scenic gardens where greenery and cacti abound. Opened in 2017 by Chef David Castro Hussong and pastry chef Maribel Aldaco Silva, Fauna is sure to surprise and delight.

Rooftop Gardens at Finca La Carrodilla

Perhaps the most beautiful of our stops, the rooftop succulent garden at Finca La Carrodilla was lovely and memorable. The setting is an exquisite place to try the winery’s organic and sustainable wines. In addition to the vineyard, the location boasts endless views of rolling hills, a 13,000 acre garden, a small church and lots of local animal life. A perfect place to visit in the late afternoon!

Vena Cava Winery and Troika Foodtruck

Vena Cava, a one-of-a-kind winery, was founded in 2005 by Eileen and Phil Gregory, and is known for creating high-quality wines and sourcing the best grapes from the region. The tasting room’s unique structure is made out of reclaimed fishing boats and other recycled materials, built by architect Alejandro D’Acosta. We loved visiting with Phil and enjoyed all of the wines served.

Lunch was a one-minute walk away at Troika Foodtruck which sits on the property. The menu features local ingredients made from Vena Cava’s organic garden. The outdoor setting is much more elegant than it sounds, with daybeds and chairs lining a small pond.

We also enjoyed a walk up to the on-property boutique hotel, Villa de Valle, which is perched on the hillside. This delightful hotel has gotten lots of love from publications like Conde Nast Traveler and the Wall Street Journal, and it’s not hard to see why.

Parting Thoughts

Our trip to Guadalupe Valle was relaxing, fun and stress-free–everything you’d want from a trip to wine country. I’d never traveled to Valle with a guide before, but booking through Baja Wine & Food was the way to go. Not only did Fernando create an amazing itinerary, but we were able to meet and chat with all the winemakers at each location, so we got to hear the stories from the people who actually make the wine.

Booking with a guide also saved us the stress of worrying about transportation to and from Mexico, and we got back across the border in less than 10 minutes. We also loved having a chef on property.

The best part? Guadalupe Valley is so close to home, especially from Coronado. We’re blessed to have easy access to such a lively and captivating food and wine destination, just two hours away.





