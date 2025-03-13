Flagg Coastal Homes Wins Best of Houzz Awards Again in 2025

Coronado-based Flagg Coastal Homes has been awarded the prestigious Best of Houzz 2025 awards for both residential design and customer service.

This selection makes the design-build construction company a 22-time winner of the HOUZZ awards.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected among the national awardees,” said Brian Gilhooly, Flagg’s chief executive officer. “Winning the Best of Houzz awards this year speaks volumes about our team and our craftsmen’s abilities to consistently deliver exceptional design solutions and building execution that resonate with clients and industry professionals alike.”

Flagg has completed more than 75 homes in Coronado, and the team pays meticulous attention to every detail during the design and construction phases and beyond. “Many of our clients are repeat customers or come to Flagg as referrals”, Gilhooly said.

“Flagg Coastal Homes operates as a design-builder,” Gilhooly said. “As such, we are able to develop a consistent style or aesthetic for our projects. We were initially inspired by the iconic Hotel del Coronado and Boathouse as the representative coastal style for Coronado.”

Flagg’s coastal styling includes upper-level porches, classic, painted, board and batten, shingle and lap siding with contrasting shutters. Steep-pitched roofs are also a design feature.

“Working with a design-build company establishes a single point of contact throughout the process, saving time and money for clients,” Gilhooly said.

Houzz was founded in 2013 to assist homeowners in their search for design inspiration, ​ construction expertise, and innovative products, appliances and fixtures for their new home or remodeling projects.

“We use the Houzz awards as an independent measure for our company to attain each year,” Gilhooly said. “Only 2 to 3 percent of homebuilding and design professionals nationwide are eligible for the design and customer service awards. Our designer, Dorian Lytle, sets a very high design standard at Flagg Design Studios and his houses are highly sought after in Coronado.”

Over the years, the Flagg team has developed a tradition: They encourage their clients to come up with a name for their home. After completion, the company fabricates a hand-carved quarter board with that name, which is presented and hung during a house dedication event. Flagg’s associates, engineers, designers, and subcontractors attend that event with the owners.

“For those interested in building a new Coronado home,” said Brian, “start thinking of a special house name and call (619) 866-2098 or drop by the Flagg offices at 1125 Loma Ave.”





