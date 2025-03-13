Thursday, March 13, 2025
BusinessSponsored

Flagg Coastal Homes Wins Best of Houzz Awards Again in 2025

2 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Flagg Coastal Homes has won 22 Best of Houzz awards.

Coronado-based Flagg Coastal Homes has been awarded the prestigious Best of Houzz 2025 awards for both residential design and customer service.

This selection makes the design-build construction company a 22-time winner of the HOUZZ awards.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected among the national awardees,” said Brian Gilhooly, Flagg’s chief executive officer. “Winning the Best of Houzz awards this year speaks volumes about our team and our craftsmen’s abilities to consistently deliver exceptional design solutions and building execution that resonate with clients and industry professionals alike.”

Flagg has completed more than 75 homes in Coronado, and the team pays meticulous attention to every detail during the design and construction phases and beyond. “Many of our clients are repeat customers or come to Flagg as referrals”, Gilhooly said.

“Flagg Coastal Homes operates as a design-builder,” Gilhooly said. “As such, we are able to develop a consistent style or aesthetic for our projects. We were initially inspired by the iconic Hotel del Coronado and Boathouse as the representative coastal style for Coronado.”

Flagg’s coastal styling includes upper-level porches, classic, painted, board and batten, shingle and lap siding with contrasting shutters. Steep-pitched roofs are also a design feature.

“Working with a design-build company establishes a single point of contact throughout the process, saving time and money for clients,” Gilhooly said.

Houzz was founded in 2013 to assist homeowners in their search for design inspiration, ​ construction expertise, and innovative products, appliances and fixtures for their new home or remodeling projects.

“We use the Houzz awards as an independent measure for our company to attain each year,” Gilhooly said. “Only 2 to 3 percent of homebuilding and design professionals nationwide are eligible for the design and customer service awards. Our designer, Dorian Lytle, sets a very high design standard at Flagg Design Studios and his houses are highly sought after in Coronado.”

Over the years, the Flagg team has developed a tradition: They encourage their clients to come up with a name for their home. After completion, the company fabricates a hand-carved quarter board with that name, which is presented and hung during a house dedication event. Flagg’s associates, engineers, designers, and subcontractors attend that event with the owners.

“For those interested in building a new Coronado home,” said Brian, “start thinking of a special house name and call (619) 866-2098 or drop by the Flagg offices at 1125 Loma Ave.”

Sign dedications are an important tradition for Flagg’s clients and team.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Why Do So Many Coronado Locals Feel Stressed—and How Can You Fix It?

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Pairs Beer-Battered Fish & Chips with a Pint on St. Patrick’s Day 2025

Business

Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

Community News

Time to Give & Win Big at the CSF Day of Giving – Feb. 27

Community

Ditch the Treadmill—These 2025 Fitness Trends Are Changing the Game in San Diego

Dining

Cocina 35 – The Place to Celebrate

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community

Ditch the Treadmill—These 2025 Fitness Trends Are Changing the Game in San Diego

People

Navigating Memory Care in Coronado: A Personal Journey

Sports

Australian Open Champion Madison Keys, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Headline 2025 Eisenhower Cup

Sports

BNP Paribas Open Adds Trio of New Partners to Lineup for Pro Tennis Tournament

Business

How Are Coronado Businesses Using AI to Stay Profitable? The Answer Might Surprise You

Community News

Why Inpatient Rehab Could Be the Game-Changer Coronado Residents Didn’t Know They Needed

More Local News

Two Arrested After Post Office Robbery, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge

Crime

Meet Your Neighbor: Wayne Strickland, Prioritizing Suicide Prevention

People

Coronado Declares Emergency in Sewage Crisis

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Katleen Dugas Turns Chairs on “The Voice France” (video)

Entertainment

Leaders Investigating Latest Flow of Wastewater, Stormwater into US from Tijuana

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Two Arrested After Post Office Robbery, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge