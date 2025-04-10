Sharp Coronado to Participate in County-wide Emergency Drill on April 17

Planning and preparing for an emergency in a time of disaster is an important part of Sharp Coronado’s role as the only community hospital in Coronado. As such, Sharp Coronado Hospital will be participating in a County-wide emergency drill that will take place on and around the hospital campus and at nearby Tidelands Park on Thursday, April 17 from 10:15 am to noon.

The 90-minute drill will take place in coordination with multiple local agencies including the City of Coronado, the Coronado Police and Fire Departments, Mercy Air, the Port of San Diego and the San Diego County Medical Operations Center.

As part of the drill, weather permitting, Mercy Air will land at approximately 10:30 am, on baseball field #4 at Tidelands Park. Coronado fire and police, along with Sharp Coronado Hospital caregivers, will respond to a “mock” ambulance transport with a manikin to that same area of the park. The drill simulates how a patient would be transported off the island should the San Diego-Coronado Bridge be compromised, with time of the essence and the Silver Strand impacted by the bridge closure.

Transportation failure has been brought up as an important aspect to drill in the county, as it is not frequently tested during the County-wide annual disaster drills.





