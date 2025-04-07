Coronado Head Track Coach Cameron Gary supplies the details of the Islanders’ recent performance at the University City Track Classic.

On April 5, the Islanders were in action at the UC Classic Invitational Track & Field meet, held at University City high school. This meet consisted of 47 teams from throughout the San Diego CIF section. The timing of this meet usually falls right around when Coronado High School takes its Spring Recess, so this presented some Islander athletes an chance to compete in an invitational meet who otherwise may not have such an opportunity.

The Islanders led off with a victory in the Women’s Open 4×100 Relay, in a school record time of 48.13 seconds. This team consisted of junior Micaela Gistaro, senior Lauren Gilhooly, sophomore Maya Wilson, and junior Summer Little. This is the current fastest time in the City Central League, third fastest time in the San Diego CIF section, and the 17th ranked time in the entire state of California.

Other Islander event winners were Gilhooly in the Women’s Invitational 100 and 200m Dash events. She clocked times of 11.70 and 24.13 seconds in each race, respectively. The wind reading has yet to be determined for the 100m race, although she has run that time twice before… Once earlier this season (wind-aided) and once last season (wind legal). Her 200m time is her personal record (PR) and was slightly wind-aided at 2.4 m/s (the limit is 2.0 m/s). Gilhooly is the San Diego CIF section leader in both events. And her 200m time is currently equal to the 7th fastest time in the entire state of California.

Freshman sprinter Ah’Mahn Oliver won the Men’s Frosh 200m Dash in a PR time of 23.54 seconds (2.7 m/s). He also placed second in the Men’s Frosh 100m Dash with a PR time of 11.66 seconds (2.6 m/s). Oliver currently ranks 4th (overall) in the Central League and 6th among freshmen for the entire San Diego section. His 100m time is 5th in the Central League and 10th among freshmen in the San Diego section.

Sophomore hurdler Emiliano Marquez made his Islander debut at this meet. He is a transfer student who recently became eligible after being required to sit out for a period of time pursuant to CIF requirements of transfer students. Marquez took full advantage of his first competitive opportunity by notching a victory in the Sophomore Men’s 110m High-Hurdles event, with a wind-legal PR time of 17.20 seconds. This was nearly a two-second improvement over his previous best (which was over LOWER hurdles). He backed that up with a 2nd place finish in the Sophomore Men’s 300m Intermediate Hurdles event with a PR time of 43.14 seconds. This was another two-second improvement over his previous best. Marquez is the 2nd ranked High-Hurdler, and the top-ranked Intermediate Hurdler in the Central League. His times also rank him 8th and 6th, respectively, among sophomores in the San Diego section.

Other top finishes were achieved by junior Davin Collins finishing second with a PR time of 11.20s (2.5 m/s) in the Open Men’s 100m Dash, freshman Niko Andretic finishing second in the Men’s Freshman 400m Dash with a time of 56.29s, sophomore Maya Wilson finishing second in the Women’s Sophomore 200 and 400m Dashes with times of 26.73 (wind legal) and 62.05 seconds, respectively. Third-place finishes were turned in by Vincent Russo in the Open Men’s 800m (2:06.41 – PR), Trey Stallworth in the Sophomore Men’s Long Jump (19’5” – PR), and freshmen Olivia Barker, Ella Petersen, and sophomores Nadia Roos and Lily Humphrey, who combined to run a time of 4:53.11 in the Women’s Frosh/Soph 4x400m Relay.





