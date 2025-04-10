Rolling the Dice: Road Trip to Vegas…with Teenagers!

Taking the teenagers on a road trip for Spring Break is always kind of a gamble. Especially teenage girls…who seem to have a lot to say about everything. Will they complain? Will they have fun? Or will you wish you’d never left the house?

I’m happy to report that our Spring Break road trip to Las Vegas was a great success. (High five!) So if you’re considering a trip to Vegas with your teens, here’s what worked for us.

Lodging at the Venetian

I know there are lots of places to stay in Vegas, but we really enjoyed our stay at the Venetian. Their newly remodeled, luxury two-queen suite worked well for us. At 750 square feet, it’s super spacious, and there’s a big pull out couch in the sitting area so our teen girls could sleep in separate beds. We didn’t feel like we were all on top of each other, and my girls enjoyed the large bathroom, bathtub and vanity with great lighting. (So did I.)

We loved hanging out at the pool and hot tub, and the hustle and bustle of the casino didn’t really bother us too much. It’s also pretty cool to wander along the Grand Canal, listening to the gondola rowers serenade their guests. The Canal Shops were super fun to explore, and no one complained with a nightly serving of gelato at St. Mark’s Square.

Dining at Black Tap on the property was a big win for everyone. Not only do they have relatively affordable, teen-friendly food, but there are several vegetarian options also (like the delicious falafel burger.) They also serve up some of the craziest milk shakes I’ve ever seen. As in, one had a giant piece of cheesecake on top of it. Trust me, your teens will like it.

Another experience we loved at the Venetian was Sandbox VR (Virtual Reality.) There are lots of different game choices, but my girls love the show Squid Game so they chose this option for our family of four to play. I wasn’t sure what to expect and have never done VR, but I loved it. You’re totally immersed in the action and the games are super fun and nonviolent (unlike the show.)

The Sphere

A visit to the Sphere is a must-do in Las Vegas. While many people decide to see a “show” like the Eagles or U2, we absolutely loved the “Sphere Experience” with the film “Postcards from Earth” by Darren Aronofsky. Be sure to get there early to interact with all the talking robots and enjoy a drink at the bar before you head into the show. Bonus? The Sphere is attached to the Venetian, so it’s just a ten-minute indoor walk from the lobby.

“O” at the Bellagio

We’ve seen a few Cirque de Soleil Shows, but O at the Bellagio was one of my favs. The water-themed production features an international cast of world-class acrobats, artistic swimmers, divers and characters. The teenagers were engaged the entire time and delighted in all the crazy aerial acrobatics and mesmerizing moves in the water.

Before or after the show, be sure to check out the enchanting Botanical Gardens at the Bellagio. Each season, the 14,000 square foot space is transformed into a showcase of spectacular sights, sounds, scents and colors.

Meow Wolf/OmegaMart at Area 15

This is a super unique experience for kids, teens and adults alike! Omega Mart by Meow Wolf is a totally immersive art exhibit located at Area 15. Be sure to get your tickets ahead of time to enjoy your experience efficiently. You’ll cruise through a quirky convenience store (with some very interesting products) until you discover a path to another world via an in-store soda fridge. Take your time exploring all the rooms and see if you can discern what happened in this world of inter-dimensional travel. Be sure to find the secret bar!

Fremont Street

A Vegas vacation isn’t complete without a visit to Fremont Street. It’s known as a lively, pedestrian-only neighborhood blanketed with vibrant neon lights, tons of music and lots of festive sights. Fremont street is often referred to as the birthplace of the casino in Las Vegas.

The Neon Sign Museum

After the sun goes down, the Las Vegas strip isn’t the only thing lighting up the night. The Neon Sign Museum, located about ten minutes off the strip, is the perfect way to spend an evening and celebrate the history of Vegas. While it began as a “sign graveyard” for retired neon signs, the Neon Museum is now shimmering, glittering playground of more than 200 rescued signs. You’ll find signs for everything from the Golden Nugget to the Moulin Rouge Hotel. It’s the perfect way to end the night!

Shark Reef Aquarium

Located at the Mandalay Bay, the Shark Reef Aquarium is a peaceful diversion for an hour or two. We enjoyed checking out the 2,000 plus creatures–especially the octopus and the lion fish–and found it to be a calming reprieve from the hubbub of Vegas.

M&M Store

Our teens insisted we visit the four story, 28,000 square foot M&M Store and it was lots of fun. You’ll find M&M loot in all flavors and colors, as well as the opportunity to create your one-of-a-kind M&M with a personalized printer.

The Big Apple Roller Coaster

The Big Apple Roller Coaster at the New York, New York Hotel is a draw for roller coaster riders of all ages. You’ll whip around the hotel, inside and out, and take in the mesmerizing sights of the Las Vegas strip. The coaster catches speeds up to 67 miles per hour and is known for being the world’s first roller coaster to feature a 180-degree “heartline” twist.

Rainforest Cafe

We couldn’t leave Vegas without a visit to the Rainforest Cafe. My girls have been dining there since they were little…first in Vegas, and later at the Downtown Disney location in Anaheim before they shut it down. We still love the tropical theme and delight in the wild jungle animals who periodically burst out of the foliage to shake things up.

Mon Ami Gabi

Located at the Paris Hotel (which is a great stop, in and of itself) Mon Ami Gabi is a delicious order-off-the-menu French bistro that serves up incredible eggs Benedict, mouth-watering crepes and wonderful waffles. You can also score a killer Bloody Mary. The Parisian setting is old-world and fun, and you’ll enjoy the heaping portions.

Parting Thoughts

While we were sad to leave Las Vegas, we packed our four days with many exciting activities. Our entire family enjoyed the trip, as well as the bonus two teenagers (family friends) that joined in the fun. No one was bored, and almost no one complained. Overall, we wouldn’t change a thing and can’t wait for the next adventure!





