Tuesday, March 17, 2026
BusinessTravel

The Del, one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places to Stay

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado

TIME’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Places this year includes the Hotel del Coronado in its Places to Stay category. This puts The Del alongside 100 destinations worldwide redefining the travel experience.

Each year, TIME solicits nominations of places — including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more — from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new, exciting, and relevant experiences. The result is 100 extraordinary destinations to stay at or visit this year.

“Being recognized by TIME is a testament to the passion poured into the restoration of this American treasure,” said Marco Tabet, General Manager of Hotel del Coronado. “We’ve spent the last seven years ensuring that the magic of The Del’s past isn’t just preserved, but elevated for the next generation of world travelers.”

Originally built in 1888, The Del was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977, a title it shares The White House and the Statue of Liberty — it is one of only 23 historic hotels to receive such an honor.

Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado

“Today, the hotel writes a new chapter. Fresh off a seven-year, $550 million reimagination, the resort maintains its Belle Époque grandeur following its first large-scale renovation since its 1888 opening,” TIME states. “Unlike many hotel renovations — an infinity pool here, high-tech bidets there — the Del focused on painstaking restoration and preservation befitting its status as a National Historic Landmark. Most notable is the revitalization of the Victorian Neighborhood, including the landmark Victorian building, guestrooms, garden courtyard, and the legendary Crown Room. New additions feel thoughtfully integrated: Nobu Del Coronado and Serẽa, a sea-to-table fine dining restaurant, bring contemporary energy without eclipsing the hotel’s historic soul. The unveiling of the Shore House and Beach Village nabes — 75 one- to three-bedroom flats and a gated cottage collection, respectively — add a residential dimension that further solidifies the Del’s standing as a global resort icon.”

The complete list of TIME’s Greatest Places can be viewed here.

 



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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