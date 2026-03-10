Armchair Travel: “Birds & Wildlife, My Trip through Rajasthan, India”

The John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to an evening of adventure with the next Armchair Travel presentation, “Birds & Wildlife: My Trip through Rajasthan, India,” on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 pm. Guest speaker Rustom Jamadar will share highlights from his January 2025 journey through India’s desert regions in pursuit of birds, wildlife, and culture.

Through stunning photographs and personal stories, Jamadar will guide guests through the landscapes of Rajasthan, offering a glimpse into the region’s remarkable wildlife and rich cultural heritage. It’s sure to be an engaging evening of travel to this beautiful and exotic desert destination — no passport required.

Light bites will be served beginning at 6 pm, with the presentation starting at 6:30 pm.

Tickets:

$7 for senior residents

$9 for general admission

To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.





