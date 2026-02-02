Monday, February 2, 2026
Community NewsTravel

Travel Canada’s historic waterways — without leaving town

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
Sunset on the St. Lawrence Seaway, August 1, 2021. (The Coronado Times)

The John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to its monthly Armchair Travel presentation on Monday, February 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This special evening program offers a fascinating journey through Canada’s iconic waterways, guided by seasoned travelers Sue Steven and her husband Craig Blasingame.

Boating on the Canadian Canals

From the comfort of your seat, follow Sue and Craig as they navigate Canada’s inland waters aboard their 24-foot trawler, traveling through the Lachine, Rideau, and Trent–Severn Canals, as well as the mighty St. Lawrence Seaway. Along the way, they share stunning visuals and firsthand stories that bring to life how these waterways shaped the history, politics, economy, and natural beauty of Ontario and Quebec. As the presenters like to say—come “lock” through with us for an evening of discovery and adventure!

Register online at ca-coronado.civicrec.com, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. This Armchair Travel presentation promises an enriching and entertaining escape to Canada’s waterways — no passport required.



City of Coronado

City of Coronado

