2026 BNP Paribas Open sets new records: Attendance, prize money, & TV viewership

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open set records both on and off the court, celebrating the largest attendance in tournament history, the largest total player prize money purse, and many more milestones during two weeks of competition at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Record-breaking attendance

Total attendance across the fortnight was 527,626, a new BNP Paribas Open tournament record. This marks the second consecutive year that the tournament has eclipsed 500,000 fans and remains the only ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to have done so. The middle weekend (Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8) saw 176,264 fans on-site at the event, a new weekend attendance record. Saturday, March 7 set a new single-day attendance record of 60,781.

Largest-ever total tournament purse as total player payout surpasses $20 million

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open paid more than $20 million in total prize money across all competitions, the largest in the history of the event and the largest for any ATP Masters 1000 or WTA 1000 level event.

This increased purse was headlined by the prize money increase for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational, which featured a $1 million purse and expanded 16-team draw in its third ever iteration. The total purse also included the $200,000 payout awarded as part of the 2026 Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens event won by Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina.

336 players from 55 different countries competed in the 2026 BNP Paribas Open across the eight different draws (Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles, and Qualifying; Mixed Doubles Invitational, and The Eisenhower Cup).

Most-watched tournament ever on Tennis Channel

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open was the most-watched tournament in Tennis Channel history. Viewership of the event increased 39 percent from 2025, while live tournament coverage and TC Live saw an increase of 57 percent from the previous year.

Digital audience surges to 1.3 million social followers, 2.7 million website users and 338,000 app users

The BNP Paribas Open is the most followed ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament on social media across key platforms, with 1.3 million total followers. The event’s official social channels have seen considerable growth in recent years. In 2026, social views surpassed 225 million and generated 10.1 million interactions, a 39 percent increase over 2025, while its follower base grew from 1 million in 2025 to 1.3 million, representing 24 percent year-over-year growth. The tournament also attracted 2.7 million users to its official website and 338,000 users on its official event mobile app, further expanding its global digital reach.

Merchandise, food & beverage sales reach new heights

Merchandise sales at the tournament increased 36 percent in 2026, breaking the record set the year prior in 2025. In partnership with Legends Global, growth included a 14 percent rise in average transactional value, a 25 percent increase in merchandise per cap, and a 9 percent growth in capture rate, all surpassing previous records set in 2025. The over-sized tennis ball was the store’s best seller, with over 4,000 sold across the event.

The retail experience at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open also featured the debut of lululemon as the tournament’s Official Outfitter.

The world class food and beverage program at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, curated by Sodexo Live!, remains a highlight aspect of the overall Tennis Paradise fan experience. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden served fans at more than 40 eateries on-site, including four sit-down restaurants. 2026 marked the fifth consecutive year of record food and beverage sales during the tournament, increasing 20 percent over 2025 with a 7 percent increase in purchase per capita.

The Champions Volunteer Foundation deepens philanthropic impact of tennis paradise

The Champions Volunteer Foundation, the charitable arm of the BNP Paribas Open, continued to expand its impact across the Coachella Valley in 2026. While more than 1,400 volunteers supported various aspects of the event, the Foundation’s broader mission remains rooted in giving back to the community.

In 2025, the BNP Paribas Open donated $750,000 to the Champions Volunteer Foundation to support local charitable organizations throughout the Coachella Valley. In addition, the Foundation’s Silent Auction at the 2026 tournament raised more than $50,000, further contributing to its ongoing philanthropic efforts.

24 partners make for largest group of sponsors in event history

The Tennis Paradise partner family continues to grow with 24 brands partnering with the 2026 BNP Paribas Open – the largest group of sponsors in event history. The tournament hosted 10 dedicated partner days as well as BNP Paribas Championship weekend from March 14-15.

FAGE, lululemon, and Silversea each made their debut as Premier Sponsors in Indian Wells, while Yonex and Dunlop also joined the portfolio as contributing sponsors in 2026.

About the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event in the world, and one of the premier fixtures on tour having been named Tournament of the Year by both the WTA and the ATP Tour for a record-setting ten consecutive years (2015-2025). The 2027 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from February 28 – March 14, 2027.





