Busy Week for Islander Track

The Coronado Islanders track team competed in both a league cluster meet and the Mt. Carmel Invite last week. Head coach Cameron Gary supplies the details below.

March 26 League Meet vs. Kearny, Morse & Crawford

The Islanders were in action on March 26 for their first Central League meet of 2025. This meet also involved teams from Crawford, Kearny, and Morse high schools.

The boys’ team was led by junior sprinter Davin Collins, who notched victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, recording times of 11.39 and 23.01 seconds, respectively. He also ran legs on the 4×100 Relay, which placed second with a time of 25.34 seconds, as well as the victorious 4×400 Relay, which notched a time of 3:32.99. He was joined on the latter relay by freshman Ah’Mahn Oliver, and juniors Nathan Ayan and Mason Gibbs. The 4×400 Relay’s time leads the Central League and at that time was in the top 15 in the San Diego CIF Section. Collins is also the Central League leader in both the 100- and 200-meter Dash events.

Other event winners for the boys’ team included senior Reif Souder, who notched victories in the 110m Hurdle (17.31s) and 300m Hurdle (44.80s) events. He is currently the Central League leader in both events. Junior Eddie Gonzalez also emerged victorious in the Shot Put (37’2”) and Discus (109’7”) events.

The girls’ team was led by junior Micaela Gistaro, who emerged victorious in four events. She won the 100-meter Dash (12.74s) and 200-meter Dash (26.03s) events. Both were personal record (PR) times… and run into substantial headwinds. She also ran legs on the victorious 4×100 and 4×400 Relays, notching times of 49.04s and 4:11.69. She was joined on both relays by sophomore Maya Wilson, junior Summer Little, and senior Lauren Gilhooly.

Other event winners for the girls were Gilhooly in the 400-meter Dash with a time of 61.20s, freshman Ava Schlomer in the 1600-meter Run with a time of 6:42.82, and Claudia Wagner in the Long Jump, with a leap of 15’10”. Wagner is the current Central League leader in that event.

March 29 Mt. Carmel Sundevil Invite

A select group of Islanders were in action on March 29 at the Mt. Carmel Sundevil Invitational. This is the largest invitational meet in San Diego and features teams from high schools in San Diego, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire. It is extremely difficult to qualify for this meet. So, it is an honor and privilege to compete there.

The Islanders were led by senior sprinter Lauren Gilhooly, who placed 2nd and 4th overall in the 100-meter and 200-meter Dash events. She was nipped at the line by 1/100 of a second in the 100 by a sprinter from Calabasas, recording a time of 11.70s. Unfortunately, this time was judged to be wind-aided (2.9 mps… 2.0 mps is the allowable limit). Although the competition results stand, the time would not be acceptable for record purposes. Her 200 time of 24.36s was also wind-aided (2.1 mps). Both times were Gilhooly’s 2025 season bests, with the 200m time equaling her personal record (PR). Both times are the current San Diego CIF section leaders, and the 100m time is currently fifth in the state of California.

Other Islander athletes who participated in the individual events, along with their overall finishes, included junior Micaela Gistaro (10th in the Women’s 400m Dash, time: 59.57s), junior Nathan Ayan (24th in the Men’s 800m Run, time: 2:01.25), and sophomore Maya Wilson (24th in the Women’s 400m Dash, time: 63.46s). The Islanders also participated in the Men’s 4000m Distance Medley Relay (DMR). They finished 23rd, with a time of 11:26.05. This team consisted of Ayan (1200m), juniors Vincent Russo (1600m) and Andrew Buck (800m), and sophomore Xavier Marsh (400m).

The Islanders will be in action this Saturday, April 5, at the UC Classic invitational meet, held at University City High School.





