Coronado Sand Bucket List presented by Go Ranchero and benefitting the Coronado Historical Association

Go Ranchero is a golf cart rental business based in Coronado that launched in March 2025. “We’ve had one full year to learn on the island and get to know the business and the community,” said Julie Hines, Chief Joy Officer at Go Ranchero.

“We created a curated map, partnered with the Chamber, and selected a handful of businesses where you can shop, dine, indulge, and play. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people have a great time here on the island,” says Julie. New this year, they’ve partnered with the Coronado Historical Association to create the Coronado San Bucket List.

Coronado Sand Bucket List

When Go Ranchero receives rental inquiries, they are often followed by questions such as “Where should we go? Where do we park? What should we eat?” Aside from the obvious answers, such as The Del and the beach, Julie wanted to provide a deeper experience. “Coronado is a historic town with so many things happening year-round. It’s not just a summer destination. I made it a little challenge for myself to come up with fifty places to see and things to do.”

Julie opened the notes app in her phone and began documenting. She hit fifty items but didn’t feel that the list was complete, and ended up with 100. “As my husband and I got deeper into the list, one of the things I wanted to make sure we were doing was sharing things with historical accuracy. We met with the Coronado Historical Association, and invited them to become a partner, where not only would they review the list, but also contribute ideas to make sure that we were covering the most significantly important, interesting, and under-the-radar places to see.” The result is the Coronado Sand Bucket List.

Coronado Historical Association

“At the Coronado Historical Association, our mission has always been to keep the vibrant history of our island alive for everyone,” says Christine Stokes, CHA Executive Director. “We are absolutely thrilled about this partnership with the Sand Bucket List project. Knowing that a portion of every booklet purchase comes back to support the historical association makes this project even more meaningful. This roadmap does something truly special because it takes our deep history and turns it into an accessible adventure. It encourages people to look more closely at the historic storefronts along Orange Avenue and discover the hidden stories behind landmarks like the Boathouse. This project is a beautiful celebration of Coronado’s unique spirit, and we cannot wait to see everyone out on the island exploring it firsthand.”

Julie enjoys visiting the CHA exhibits. “They rotate out every few months,” said Julie. “Anyone who wants to walk in can watch a video at the CHA and learn more about the island’s history. I’ve done their walking tour and was excited to partner with them.”

Additions from the Historical Association in the guidebook are marked with a crown, so you can flip through and see the historical significance. The guide has been broken out into different sections. There’s a “feeling beachy” section, “feeling historic,” “feeling fresh,” and “feeling like a movie star.”

A year-round adventure

Originally, the sand bucket list was to be a summer to-do list, but there are things to do year-round. Julie hopes to encourage visitors to come at different times of year. She recalls the first Halloween she was here, walking down the beach when she saw pumpkins — URT was hosting their Spook costumer surf.

“We want people to come back again and again,” said Julie. “There’s so much more to discover. In the guidebook, there’s a box where you can check off the items as you see them and make notes. Come for the Fourth of July parade, then come back and see Santa parachute from the sky onto the beach.”

Examples of items on the list include walking beneath the Coronado Bridge, climbing the sand dunes at Central Beach, discovering the Boathouse where Scripps Institution of Oceanography began, standing where Jim Morrison once hung out as a teenager, and uncovering stories woven throughout the island’s history.

Julie hopes that the book might be produced annually, swapping out some items with new ones to keep it fresh. “I could see us designing a different cover each year, engaging local artists,” she said. “It’s really fun to look at the island in a different way and find ways that we can share.”

Inviting feedback, Julie says that people can submit their additions on the last page of the book and return it, or email [email protected].

Go Ranchero Golf Carts

After working at the Hotel del Coronado on summer breaks during college, Julie returned in 2023 with her husband, Nick Hines. “Initially, we didn’t think we wanted or needed a golf cart. We love that we were in a community where we could walk everywhere and ride our bikes,” she said. Come summertime, the couple decided to buy a golf cart to take to the beach and grocery store, and to take their son to his sports. “We found that it was a really fun way to get around and thought, ‘maybe there’s something here.’”

When Julie looked at other golf cart rental businesses, they were very straightforward — walk in, book your cart, get your keys, and that was the end. “We were curious what would happen if we were to take a hospitality approach and really differentiate ourselves. We apply that to everything we do. From the minute we get a call, we get to know the renters and find out what they’re interested in doing here on the island. How are we able to help guide them and make sure that they have the best time here?”

Go Ranchero then tailors the experience to the group. Maybe it’s fresh cookies at Clayton’s Bistro with a personal note written to the guest. During a recent trip to New Orleans, Julie learned the word “lagniappe.” It means “a little something extra.” For example, she says, “You’ll be at a restaurant, and the server brings you an extra plate of shrimp, or you’re at a clothing store, and the owner might bring you a pair of earrings that match your dress, just because. We were inspired by that. The cookies are just one example of a lagniappe to start your day.”

Holiday Lights. Coastal Nights. Let’s Roll.

One of Go Ranchero’s most joyous rentals is their 4-hour holiday package, “Holiday Lights. Coastal Nights. Let’s Roll.” It includes a holiday map they created to ‘Sip, Sparkle, and Shop.’ Guests can do Christmas shopping, see the Christmas lights, and get a festive cocktail. Go Ranchero provided green and red Mexican blankets to keep everybody’s legs warm when it cools down at night. All of their carts have a Bluetooth speaker, and Go Ranchero created a holiday playlist so they can cruise the streets with Christmas music.

Depending on the guests, such as grandparents and grandkids, or groups of women on a ladies trip, Go Ranchero provides a mystery bag tailored to them. It might be a light-up necklace, coloring books for kids, or winter hats. Julie believes it’s a fun way to help them kick off a great experience.

In September, Go Ranchero will open up the list for this year’s holiday special. Last year the holiday package sold out the first week it opened.

Book a Go Ranchero adventure

Julie raves about how much joy the Go Ranchero experience brings and how much it gives back. “Thank you to the community. We’ve appreciated how welcoming and supportive people have been. The fact that we’re able to encourage people to go visit small businesses and tie it into their whole trip — we’re happy to do that.”

Go Ranchero golf cart adventures can be booked here, or call or text 619-805-0044. Julie says they try to pick up the phone on the first or second ring. They know that visitors to the island want to hit the ground running. It is best to book at least a day in advance.

The Coronado Sand Bucket List guidebook is available exclusively through the Coronado Museum gift shop (1100 Orange Ave), the Go Ranchero website, and as part of the Go Ranchero rental experience. Proceeds from guidebook sales will support CHA’s mission to preserve and share Coronado’s history.

Follow the fun on Instagram @LetsGoRanchero.





