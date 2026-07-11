Sunday, July 12, 2026
Community News

Your photo could grace the cover of the Summer 2027 recreation brochure

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The City of Coronado is inviting residents to share their favorite recreation moments for a chance to be featured on the cover of the Summer 2027 Recreation Brochure.

Whether it’s a day at the beach, kids enjoying summer camp, a recreation class, time in one of Coronado’s parks, or another memorable moment around town, the City wants to see what recreation in Coronado means to you.

Photos must be submitted by July 28 at www.yogile.com/favorite_rec_moment2026. The winning photo will be announced on July 31.

By entering the contest, participants grant the city permission to use their name and submitted photo in future marketing materials.

So grab your camera, capture your favorite Coronado recreation moment, and share it for a chance to be featured on the cover of next summer’s recreation guide.



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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