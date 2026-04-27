Monday, April 27, 2026
Community News

2026 Free Summer Shuttle begins June 7

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle will return for 2026, providing a convenient and no-cost way for residents and visitors to get around Coronado. The shuttle will run seven days a week from June 7 through September 7, from 9 am to 8 pm, with 20-minute service intervals along the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Route 904, connecting the Shores, City Hall, Orange Avenue, the Ferry Landing, and the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa.

Four MTS buses will run along the existing Route 904 around Coronado’s downtown village area. The Coronado Free Summer Shuttle is operated by MTS and the program is funded by the City of Coronado.

The shuttle will have extended service hours during NASCAR weekend (June 19-21) and 4th of July weekend to support increased community activity and events.

Quick facts:

  • 2026 Free Summer Shuttle runs June 7 – September 7
  • Seven days a week
  • 9 am to 8 pm in 20-minute intervals



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Apr. 16-22, 2026

Community News

News briefs: Cays Dog Park fence, SR-75 medians, Free Summer Shuttle

Community News

Grow your artistic skills with a new portrait workshop at the John D. Spreckels Center

Community News

Double Served Tennis Tournament back for its sixth year

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Apr. 9-15, 2026

Community News

CWC membership is thriving; upcoming events

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado student earns top robotics leadership honor

Community News

Double Served Tennis Tournament back for its sixth year

Community News

CWC membership is thriving; upcoming events

Community News

Soroptimist to host “Flourish” fundraiser with support & talent from Lamb’s Players

Education

Open letter from CUSD Trustee Palacios-Peters

Community News

Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

More Local News

CHS NJROTC Cadets craft 180 bracelets for Honor Flight Veterans

Military

“The Play that Goes Wrong” is a must-see full of hijinks and mayhem

Entertainment

Coronado High School swim celebrates senior night and win over University City

Sports

Board votes to ban cell phones at CMS starting in August

Education

Islander Track & Field teams win League Championships

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS NJROTC Cadets craft 180 bracelets for Honor Flight Veterans