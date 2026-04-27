2026 Free Summer Shuttle begins June 7

Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle will return for 2026, providing a convenient and no-cost way for residents and visitors to get around Coronado. The shuttle will run seven days a week from June 7 through September 7, from 9 am to 8 pm, with 20-minute service intervals along the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Route 904, connecting the Shores, City Hall, Orange Avenue, the Ferry Landing, and the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa.

Four MTS buses will run along the existing Route 904 around Coronado’s downtown village area. The Coronado Free Summer Shuttle is operated by MTS and the program is funded by the City of Coronado.

The shuttle will have extended service hours during NASCAR weekend (June 19-21) and 4th of July weekend to support increased community activity and events.

Quick facts:

2026 Free Summer Shuttle runs June 7 – September 7

Seven days a week

9 am to 8 pm in 20-minute intervals





