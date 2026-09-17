Park Place Liquor & Deli marks 20 years in Coronado with community celebration

Twenty years in Coronado called for a celebration, and Park Place Liquor & Deli marked the milestone surrounded by customers, friends, and community members who have supported the neighborhood business for two decades.

The 20th anniversary celebration brought longtime customers, local families, community leaders, and friends together for an afternoon of food, music, children’s activities, giveaways, and familiar faces.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Coronado Mayor John Duncan and Rena Clancy, executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the business’s two decades in Coronado.

For brothers and co-owners Firas and Naell Soro, the anniversary was an opportunity to thank the customers and community members who have supported Park Place since 2006.

The celebration included complimentary food and drinks, along with face painting, craft activities, balloon artists, and a storefront photo booth for children. Coronado Flower Lady provided floral arrangements, while Ciao Bella Coffee served specialty iced coffees, and Baby Steps Party provided mini popsicles. DJ Nemo provided the music, with turning the parking lot into a dance party. Ferrari of San Diego also joined the celebration with a Ferrari Amalfi on display.

Inside the store, guests 21 and older could enjoy specialty cocktails sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and LALO Tequila. The deli offered 20% off throughout the day, and customers received goodie bags with purchases.

Raffle prizes included paddleboards, giant Connect Four games, oversized boomboxes, basketball hoops, beach cruisers and more.

For the Soro brothers, seeing so many familiar faces together was a reminder of the role the community has played in the business’s 20-year history.

Since opening in 2006, Park Place has become a familiar neighborhood stop for Coronado residents and visitors, whether they are picking up deli sandwiches, everyday essentials or simply stopping to say hello to longtime employees such as Ramiz and Ruby.

And while the 20th anniversary is officially in the books, there is already some unofficial speculation about next year’s celebration: perhaps a 21-and-over anniversary party.





