Monday, September 14, 2026
City of Coronado

City Council agenda: North Island fast entry lanes, Civil Service Commission appointments, city contracts

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

The agenda for this week’s meeting of the Coronado City Council is relatively light, and includes a presentation on the expedited-entry lanes program at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI), appointments for the Civil Service Commission and some city contracts. Public comment will be heard.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the City Council Chamber at 1825 Strand Way, and will be broadcast here. The full agenda is here. A recording of the meeting will be posted afterward here.

A presentation on expedited entry to NASNI

First on the agenda is a presentation on a biometric expedited-entry lane program at NASNI, known as the Southwest Inbound Fast Traffic (SWIFT) lanes program. The agenda does not have further information about who will present or what will be covered.

The program covers anyone with a base ID: active duty service members, veterans, and dependents. It launched in pilot form in December 2025 with a single, dedicated lane and has since expanded. The Navy has been actively promoting it as a fix for North Island’s notorious morning gate backups.

Two Civil Service Commission seats up for appointment

Three residents applied for two seats available on the city’s Civil Service Commission, which oversees the interpretation and administration of civil service rules governing city employees. The applicants are Frank Carson, parks and recreation director for the City of Chula Vista; retired Navy Capt. Marco Cromartie, a former director at the Port of San Diego; and Dean Eckenroth Jr., general manager, editor and associate publisher of the Coronado Eagle & Journal.

Consent calendar at a glance 

The consent calendar bundles items that are considered routine into a single vote, unless a specific item is pulled for discussion. This week’s consent items include:

  • A five-year website contract: The council will consider renewing a contract with CivicPlus to continue hosting and maintaining its website through Sept. 2031 at a cost of $208,985. The agreement adds two accessibility services: AudioEye and DocAccess. Both aim to bring the site and its documents into compliance ahead of a 2028 deadline for new accessibility requirements for local government websites.
  • A sewer odor and corrosion control contract: The council will consider awarding a five-year contract to Evoqua Water Technologies LLC to manage sewage odor and corrosion across Coronado’s sewer system. Evoqua has held the city’s contract since 2017 and was re-selected through a bidding process that considered two other firms. Evoqua’s proposal came in at just under $200,000 for the city’s three owned locations in the first year, as well as about $300,000 for five Navy-connected sites. The Navy-side cost is contingent on the city separately negotiating a support agreement with the U.S. Navy.
  • The Coronado Cays dog fencing project came in $45,672 under its $260,000 budget. The council is expected to accept the project’s completion.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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