Monday, September 28, 2026
Stage

CoSA Musical Theatre & Drama presents “Grease” for one weekend only

1 min.
CoSA
CoSA

CoSA Musical Theatre & Drama brings the electrifying classics of Grease to the stage for one weekend only, Oct. 15-18.

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory is thrilled to announce its fall production. Directed by Barbara Wolf, the timeless hit captures the spirit of teenage life, rock and roll, friendship, and first love at Rydell High. Audiences can expect high-energy dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and unforgettable sing-along anthems like “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin’.”

“We are all having a blast working on Grease,” said Wolf. “Every number is amazing. In particular, the dances are extraordinary. Choreographer Xavier J. Bush has done incredible work with the cast and crew.”

“There’s a lot of excitement and energy surrounding this classic show, and our talented CoSA cast and crew are ready to bring Rydell High to life for the Coronado community. You don’t want to miss it,” said Coronado School of the Arts Director, Karin Mellina.  

One weekend only

The performance opens in the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue, Coronado, on Thursday, Oct. 15th at 7 pm, with additional showtimes on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 pm, Saturday Oct. 17 at both 2 pm and 7 pm, and the final performance on Sunday Oct. 18 at 2 pm.

Tickets are available now at www.cosafoundation.org/tickets.

GREASE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals

 



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