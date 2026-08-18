Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Stage

Murder and madness make “Arsenic and Old Lace” a comic delight at Coronado Playhouse

2 min.
Kimberly Ussery
Kimberly Ussery

Arsenic and Old Lace, a dark comedy written over 85 years ago by Joseph Kesselring, is playing at the Coronado Playhouse (CPH) on weekends through September 6. Directed by Kira Blaskovich, the CPH cast does an excellent job capturing both the physical comedy and the absurdity of the play.

Amy Dell, Kat Fitzpatrick, and Paul Bonner in “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Coronado Playhouse. Photo by Ken Jacques

In 1944, Arsenic and Old Lace was made into a Frank Capra film starring Cary Grant, and the Coronado Playhouse rendition retains the feel of a screwball comedy from the war years. The script winks at the world of theater by making the protagonist a harsh theater critic.

Photo by Ken Jacques

Paul Bonner plays Mortimer, a nephew who discovers that his sweet old aunties are poisoning lonely old men out of sympathy. The aunties, played by Amy Dell and Kat Fitzpatrick, defend their actions as perfectly reasonable and vow that all men receive a Christian burial. They are unperturbed by the twelve bodies in their basement — bodies buried by their delusional brother, played by Mark Holley, who believes he is President Teddy Roosevelt digging the Panama Canal. The villain, brother Jonathan, is played by Steven Jensen, with a convincing Boris Karloff imitation.

Photo by Ken Jacques

In the play, Mortimer is the straight man, surrounded by kooks. Bonner steals the show with his physical comedy and over-the-top reactions. The villain’s minion, Dr. Einstein, is played by Joseph Vitti with perfect buffoonery. 

Photo by Ken Jacques

The lighting designer handled challenging scene tasks — like moving the dead bodies out of the window seat — by keeping the stage dark, which helped the audience to stay in the moment. One missed opportunity was using more sound effects to highlight the comedy. Other than the choice of WWII music during the intermission, the sound choices weren’t noticeable. 

I do recommend seeing Arsenic and Old Lace as the entire cast does a superb job with this old-fashioned comedy. There is something nostalgic about a goofy comedy written with the intent of making Americans laugh to escape from their wartime worries. The play is a fitting choice for the Coronado Playhouse’s 80th anniversary season, as it was founded in 1946.

The Coronado Playhouse is a community theater located at 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. Arsenic and Old Lace runs from August 14-September 6, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. To purchase tickets visit their website coronadoplayhouse.org or call 619-435-4856.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kimberly Ussery
Kimberly Ussery

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

He fought for the cell phone ban at CMS. What’s next for Mal Sandie?

Obituaries

Alan Portillo (1958-2026)

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Community News

75 Gratitude Boxes are packed and ready for the troops. Now they need a destination and a way to get there

Dining

By the Sea brings Mediterranean-inspired dining to Orange Avenue

City of Coronado

State found Coronado’s ADU laws out of compliance on 31 points; city agrees to amend with some exceptions

More Local News

He fought for the cell phone ban at CMS. What’s next for Mal Sandie?

Education

Alan Portillo (1958-2026)

Obituaries

Rebecca King announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

75 Gratitude Boxes are packed and ready for the troops. Now they need a destination and a way to get there

Community News

By the Sea brings Mediterranean-inspired dining to Orange Avenue

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Inside Senior Fit, where everyone works at their own rate