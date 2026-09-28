Pour It Forward brings wine, food and a century of Rotary service together Oct. 3

As the Rotary Club of Coronado marks its 100th anniversary, members are inviting the community to celebrate a century of service with wine, food, music and fundraising at Pour It Forward: Coronado Wine Tasting and Auction on Saturday, October 3, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 926 C Avenue.

The centennial event will bring together an impressive collection of wines, food by Blue Bridge Hospitality, music and dancing with DJ Tricia Lynn, auctions, and opportunities to support Rotary’s longtime commitment to eradicating polio worldwide.

This year, Coronado Rotary has set an ambitious goal of raising more than $300,000 as it works toward an important milestone: increasing the club’s cumulative contributions to the fight against polio from approximately $1.7 million to $2 million.

“This is such a meaningful moment for Coronado Rotary,” said Juliane Morris, event co-chair. “We have the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of service while also challenging ourselves to do something extraordinary in our centennial year. Reaching $2 million in cumulative support for polio eradication would be an incredible legacy, and we’re inviting the entire community to help us get there.”

Funds raised will support Rotary PolioPlus/End Polio Now, with Safe Harbor Coronado recognized as an honorary beneficiary in support of its work serving local youth and families.

Wine will be a centerpiece of the evening, with participating wineries and wine purveyors representing an unusually broad geographic range. Guests will be able to taste selections coming from right here in the Coronado and San Diego region and nearby Temecula wine country to Napa Valley and the Russian River Valley — roughly 500 to 600 miles north of San Diego — along with wines from Portugal.

The evening will also feature a dessert wine table and a hosted beer garden table, providing additional options for guests throughout the night.

“We’ve worked hard to create an evening that feels celebratory from beginning to end,” said Anne Stockdale, event co-chair. “People can come with friends, discover wines they may not have tried before, enjoy wonderful food, dance and participate in the auctions and drawings — all while knowing their evening is helping support causes that truly matter.”

Blue Bridge Hospitality will provide food throughout the event, with an array of bites designed to complement the wine selections and encourage guests to mingle and explore the courtyard throughout the evening.

The fundraising opportunities extend well beyond wine tasting. Guests will be able to participate in a live auction and Raise the Paddle, while the event’s Community Auction is already open online for anyone who would like to bid — whether or not they are attending Pour It Forward in person.

“We wanted there to be many different ways for people to participate,” Morris said. “You can attend the event, invite friends, bid in the Community Auction, or simply make a contribution. It all adds up, and every bit of support moves us closer to that $2 million milestone.”

The impact of contributions to End Polio Now is further amplified through Rotary’s partnership with the Gates Foundation, which currently provides a 2-to-1 match on qualifying donations, effectively tripling their impact.

Rotary and its partners have helped reduce worldwide polio cases by more than 99 percent, but the work is not yet finished. Continued vaccination, disease surveillance and fundraising remain essential to achieving worldwide eradication.

The local component of the evening is also important to organizers. Recognizing Safe Harbor Coronado as an honorary beneficiary connects Rotary’s global mission with an organization serving children, teens and families within the Coronado community.

“For 100 years, Coronado Rotary has been about service, fellowship and bringing people together to make a difference,” Stockdale said. “Pour It Forward celebrates all three. We would love to see the courtyard filled with people enjoying themselves and celebrating what this community can accomplish together.”

With wine arriving from destinations spanning Southern and Northern California and beyond, food from one of Coronado’s best-known hospitality groups and an evening of music and dancing, organizers hope Pour It Forward will be as much a celebration of community as it is a fundraiser.

“Come raise a glass with us,” Morris said. “It’s going to be a wonderful night, and it gives all of us a chance to be part of something historic for Coronado Rotary.”

Pour It Forward: Coronado Wine Tasting and Auction

Saturday, October 3, 2026

6–9:30 p.m.

Christ Church Courtyard

926 C Avenue, Coronado

$150 per person

Tickets

Community Auction





