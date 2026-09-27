Paloma Aguirre: If you want the Sewage Crisis Fixed, put Rebecca King on Coronado’s City Council

Paid political endorsement letter from Paloma Aguirre

As Coronado has been engulfed in the sewage crisis, having allies in my coalition fixing this problem has never been more important. Rebecca King is the only candidate for Coronado City Council who understands the sewage crisis, knows the solutions planned, and has the knowledge and working relationships to help me drive these solutions. Rebecca is also the only candidate who reached out several times to me to get a thorough understanding of the history, the science, and the bi-national nature of this crisis, and took the time to understand these threats to Coronado from both a public policy and a human perspective. This is why I am strongly endorsing — and only endorsing — Rebecca King for Coronado City Council. If you want to clean up Coronado beaches and air, she is the only choice to help me and the coalitions working on this to get it done. I know I can depend on her to fix this for Coronado. You can too. Please vote for Rebecca King for Coronado City Council.

Paloma Aguirre

*Editors note: Paloma Aguirre is the San Diego County Supervisor for District One and former Mayor of Imperial Beach





