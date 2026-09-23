Wednesday, September 23, 2026
People

Coronado Zumba instructors celebrate 25th anniversary with founder

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
The founder of Zumba, Beto Perez, with Coronado instructors, Sue Villalva and Marg Stark.

Coronado Zumba instructors Sue Allen Villalva and Marg Stark recently joined about 1,000 instructors in Anaheim to celebrate Zumba’s 25th anniversary, where they took a masterclass with Zumba creator and founder Beto Perez. The longtime friends returned home with a renewed fervor to share with their local dance fitness students.

“Zumba instructors are always learning so we can bring fresh music, Latin and
world rhythms to our classes,” says Marg, who teaches lower-impact Zumba Gold
Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Spreckels Center.

“We also emulate the community Beto has built, because the relationships we form in our classes extend well beyond the dance floor,” says Sue Allen, whose Zumba classes are Tuesdays through Thursdays at Coronado Karate.

Both Villalva and Stark say the classes are about more than fitness, emphasizing the friendships and community that develop among participants.

July 19, 2026. Zumba class participants went all in for ABBAFab.

The pair often combine forces for impromptu community performances, including an appearance in costume at the ABBAFab Concert in the Park this summer. They have also performed at a Coronado Island Film Festival fundraiser and to brighten the holidays for residents at Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility.

Villalva’s class info can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @danzewithsue, while Stark’s class details are on the Coronado Recreation site: ca-coronado.civicrec.com or on Facebook via @margstark.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

CHS alum Sarah Matney returns from Mumbai with new insights on postpartum care

Entertainment

CHS ’25 graduate competes on “The Amazing Race” season 39 with his grandfather

Education

Four Coronado High students completed intensive STEM summer internship

Community News

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library to bring art, spoken word and community together

History

CHA’s Spreckels Society party ignites support for Coronado’s future historians

Military

Coronado builder receives special honor

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

We should all be grateful

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King for City Council

Education

Four Coronado High students completed intensive STEM summer internship

Community News

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library to bring art, spoken word and community together

Community News

City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission to host opening reception of “Rhythm & Form”

Letters to the Editor

In support of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

More Local News

Coronado police beat would-be bank robber to the door

Crime

Peggy Duncan wants to tackle mental health and AI in Coronado schools

Education

No phones at CMS: “It’s been wonderful”

Education

CHS ’25 graduate competes on “The Amazing Race” season 39 with his grandfather

Entertainment

The $40 million problem: Air conditioning at Coronado schools

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Three Coronado residents have West Nile Virus; County to conduct pesticide...