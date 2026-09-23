Coronado Zumba instructors celebrate 25th anniversary with founder

Coronado Zumba instructors Sue Allen Villalva and Marg Stark recently joined about 1,000 instructors in Anaheim to celebrate Zumba’s 25th anniversary, where they took a masterclass with Zumba creator and founder Beto Perez. The longtime friends returned home with a renewed fervor to share with their local dance fitness students.

“Zumba instructors are always learning so we can bring fresh music, Latin and

world rhythms to our classes,” says Marg, who teaches lower-impact Zumba Gold

Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Spreckels Center.

“We also emulate the community Beto has built, because the relationships we form in our classes extend well beyond the dance floor,” says Sue Allen, whose Zumba classes are Tuesdays through Thursdays at Coronado Karate.

Both Villalva and Stark say the classes are about more than fitness, emphasizing the friendships and community that develop among participants.

The pair often combine forces for impromptu community performances, including an appearance in costume at the ABBAFab Concert in the Park this summer. They have also performed at a Coronado Island Film Festival fundraiser and to brighten the holidays for residents at Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility.

Villalva’s class info can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @danzewithsue, while Stark’s class details are on the Coronado Recreation site: ca-coronado.civicrec.com or on Facebook via @margstark.





