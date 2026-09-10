Endorsement of Rebecca King for City Council

A paid political endorsement letter from Holly Nappen

From the moment I met Rebecca King, I was impressed with her approachability, intellect, and love of community. Rebecca is quintessentially Coronadan. Like so many long-term residents, she arrived as a military spouse and quickly decided to make Coronado her family home. Rebecca also came with superb credentials. She graduated with honors from law school and served as a City Attorney in Norfolk Virginia for 10 years. Her experience, litigating on behalf of the city and its employees is invaluable for any municipal leadership role.

While her two children attended Coronado public schools, Rebecca was active in community volunteerism that included serving on Coronado’s Planning and Design Review Commission, Coronado Woman’s Club and Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado Island Film Festival and managing the non-profit Sand Dollar Too shop at NAS North Island that a charity that assists military families in need.

Rebecca’s desire to serve on the City Council springs from her love of Coronado and in her own words, “to bring practical, local government experience to the city my family calls home.” We could not elect a finer more qualified person to serve on our city council.

Please join me and Vote for Rebecca King.

Holly Nappen

CAPT DC USN (ret)





