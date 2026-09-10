Thursday, September 10, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King for City Council

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Holly Nappen

From the moment I met Rebecca King, I was impressed with her approachability, intellect, and love of community. Rebecca is quintessentially Coronadan. Like so many long-term residents, she arrived as a military spouse and quickly decided to make Coronado her family home. Rebecca also came with superb credentials. She graduated with honors from law school and served as a City Attorney in Norfolk Virginia for 10 years. Her experience, litigating on behalf of the city and its employees is invaluable for any municipal leadership role.

While her two children attended Coronado public schools, Rebecca was active in community volunteerism that included serving on Coronado’s Planning and Design Review Commission, Coronado Woman’s Club and Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado Island Film Festival and managing the non-profit Sand Dollar Too shop at NAS North Island that a charity that assists military families in need.

Rebecca’s desire to serve on the City Council springs from her love of Coronado and in her own words, “to bring practical, local government experience to the city my family calls home.” We could not elect a finer more qualified person to serve on our city council.

Please join me and Vote for Rebecca King.

Holly Nappen
CAPT DC USN (ret)



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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