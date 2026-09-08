Wednesday, September 9, 2026
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City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission to host opening reception of “Rhythm & Form”

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission will host an opening reception for Rhythm & Form, the newest exhibition at the Spreckels Gallery, on Thursday, September 17, at 5:30 pm.

Rhythm & Form invites viewers to consider how movement, energy, and visual rhythm can be expressed through a variety of different mediums. Each of the 21 participating artists brings a unique perspective to the theme, creating an exhibition that celebrates the creativity and artistic talent within the local community.

The opening reception will offer guests an opportunity to meet artists, experience the exhibition, and enjoy an evening of art and community. The reception will also feature an acoustic performance by local musician Matt Heinecke and an interactive art experience for guests to engage with the theme in a creative and hands-on way.

The Rhythm & Form exhibition will be on display at the Spreckels Gallery, located within the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, through February 2027. The gallery provides an opportunity for the community to experience original artwork by local artists in a welcoming public space.

The City of Coronado invites residents and visitors to attend the opening reception and celebrate the return of exhibitions and programming at the Spreckels Gallery.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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