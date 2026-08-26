Coronado builder receives special honor

Distinguished Community Service Award

presented to Coronado’s John O’Brien;

In Memory of Vice Admiral Edward H. Martin

When John O’Brien’s Navy service ended, he was filled with optimism for the future. His optimism was rewarded 14 years later, when he returned to Coronado and began a successful homebuilding career. While in Coronado, John met and got to know one man who continued to inspire him over the years. That man was Vice Admiral Ed Martin.

It seems extra special then, that this year, O’Brien is the recipient of the “Vice Admiral Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award,” and O’Brien couldn’t feel more honored.

The brainchild of former Coronado City Manager Blair King (in 2021), the first award was presented to Carrie Downey. Subsequent recipients have included Tom Crosby, Chuck Lucas, Jim Jamison, John Sexton, and now John O’Brien.

The award is intended to honor a current Coronado resident who best exemplifies service to country and community, as characterized by the career and service of long-time Coronado resident Ed Martin.

Specifically, the award recognizes a former member of the military — retired, reserve, or National Guard. The judges presenting this award look for outstanding community participation and leadership of a sustained and consequential nature.

Each year the award is decided upon by members of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. Nominations, evaluations and selections are confidential. A sub-committee of the Coronado City Council then selects a recipient. This year’s prestigious award was presented to John O’Brien on Sunday, August 23, at Concert in The Park, by Mayor John Duncan, as thousands looked on and cheered.

O’Brien is a 1969 graduate of the US Naval Academy. During that time, he was assigned to the Royal New Zealand Navy on an exchange cruise. He arrived in Coronado the week the Coronado Bridge opened, in August of 1969.

His first duty was on board the USS Rogers, DD-876, a Navy destroyer. While on board Rogers, John did two Vietnam tours as gunnery officer, providing gun support for in-country Marines.

Following that tour, John received orders to Coronado, and Coastal River Squadron One (CRS-1), a small combatant unit whose mission was to provide boat support for Navy Special Warfare (both Navy SEALS and Underwater Demolition Teams).

While at CRS-1, John served as officer in charge of PTF 22, a Vietnam-era PT boat and one of the last wooden boats to serve in the US Navy. “I was transferred to the Philippines,” said O’Brien, “where I may have had the best job in the Navy, serving as the Repair Officer in Subic Bay, repairing, testing, and performing sea trials on 80-ton mahogany PT boats.”

As the war in Vietnam wound down and naval forces were being reduced, John left the Navy and began a real estate career with Coldwell Banker Commercial in Newport Beach. His real estate career eventually brought him back to Coronado (in 1989), where he developed a niche as a residential builder and developer in his favorite hometown.

John’s community support runs far and wide. He has volunteered and served in a number of roles in Coronado community service, most often where he could offer his building and real estate expertise.

He was actively involved in the Affordable Housing Commission, the Bayfront Zoning Committee, both Residential Standards Improvement Committees, and the Historic Review Commission, including a term as chairman. O’Brien also served on the Airport Land Use Advisory Committee.

Last year O’Brien donated hundreds of small American flags for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to hand out at Memorial Day Services in Star Park, an event sponsored annually by local VFW Post 2422.

Under his banners, Flagship Properties and Flagg Coastal Homes, John and his company have designed and built more than 80 homes. His homes are sheer elegance, with a recognizable coastal theme.

One Flagg home was named “Home of the Year” by Coastal Living Magazine. The home, located on Sunset Park, hosted 5,000 attendees and raised significant donations for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

John has also hosted a Vietnam Veterans Day reception at Flagg’s offices in Coronado since 2022, and now works as a Docent at the newly-opened Navy SEAL Museum across the bay in San Diego. His original partner at Flagg (Mark Blore) and the current CEO of Flagg (Brien Gilhooly) are both former SEALS.

“Ed Martin was a real hero of mine,” said O’Brien. After receiving notice that he was selected as this year’s recipient, John contacted the National League of POW Families in DC and ordered a replica POW/MIA bracelet inscribed:

“LCDR EDWARD MARTIN USN

7-9-1967 RELEASED 3-4-1973”

“I can’t begin to describe what an honor it is for me to receive the Rear Admiral Edward Martin Distinguished Service Award,” O’Brien said. “I intend to wear the bracelet, as a daily reminder of him, for the year that I am the recipient.

“Needless to say, I’m a huge fan of Ed Martin’s. For someone who spent six years in a prisoner of war camp, to be that positive, that friendly, that excited about life, is so impressive.

“I was fortunate to get to know Ed and his wife Sherry while attending Christ Church here in Coronado, and later, when the Coronado Historical Association honored POWs and their spouses. I continue to be amazed at how well they both were able to set his POW-past aside and look to the future. The other thing I liked about Ed Martin is that he was always impeccably dressed. I never saw him without a pair of perfectly shined Penny Loafers,” he laughed.

“Admirals Martin and Stockdale, as with all of the former POWs I had the privilege to meet, had the same aura around them,” remembered O’Brien. “If you didn’t know their past, you would never guess what they had been through — six years of captivity and torture. They all seemed to be so positive, so engaging, so outgoing.

“To this day, I use Stockdale’s book, ‘Philosophy of a Fighter Pilot,’ as inspiration. I have it on my desk at home, and refer to it a lot. It’s an amazing ‘how to live your life’ book. Having the great good fortune to know both Admiral Stockdale and Admiral Martin was very special to me.

“And now, honest to God, to tell me I’m receiving an award named after my hero, Ed Martin? This is very heartwarming for me, and one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Ed Martin (1931-2014) retired from the US Navy at the rank of Vice Admiral in 1989. While in the Navy he served as Deputy Commander in Chief, US Naval Forces Europe; US Commander Eastern Atlantic; Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Air Warfare); and Commander of the US Sixth Fleet.

Perhaps Admiral Martin is best remembered for his time spent as a POW at the notorious Hanoi Hilton, in Vietnam. He was shot down in 1967, beaten, and kept prisoner until 1973. Along with his fellow pilots/prisoners, Ed endured daily torture and long stints of isolation before his release. He was one of several former POWs who called Coronado their home.

Revered and admired for his service to country, Ed Martin was active in numerous Coronado causes and charities. His Southern drawl, an infectious smile, and terrific sense of humor endeared him to everyone he met.





