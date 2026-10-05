“Yes, and” Improv classes at Mockingbird Improv Theater in Liberty Station

Looking for fun, connection, and a chance to act like a kid again? Consider taking an improv class. Improv is short for improvisational theater, and it is a live performance where participants make up scenes, dialogue, and characters on the spot. Improv classes are typically organized around games where people can express their creativity in a low-stakes, fun setting.

San Diego has a strong improv scene, and ImprovCon, a convention for improvisation actors and fans, was held this October in the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center. Improv groups in San Diego include Mockingbird Improv in Liberty Station; Finest City Improv in Hillcrest; and National Comedy Theater on India Street, near Mission Hills. All three theaters offer classes and workshops, in addition to performances.

Have fun, play, and connect with new people by taking an improv class

The best part about improv is that everyone who participates is interested in playing and having fun. Your age, race, gender, or sexual orientation doesn’t matter. Everyone is accepting of everyone else. Don’t be nervous about attending an improv class alone because participants are friendly and collaborative.

“Improv brings magic into anyone’s life who tries it. It brings a different gift depending upon what you need — playfulness when things feel too stiff, deep connection in an isolated society, and a chance to build confidence in our own creativity,” said Jackie Bookstein, education director at Mockingbird Improv.

Improv classes revolve around a series of games. If you’ve ever been in a drama class or participated in theater, you are probably familiar with them. Examples include: pretending to be parts of a statue; having a car trip conversation with passengers coming and going; telling a round robin story alternating with the words fortunately/unfortunately; and tossing imaginary objects with sound effects. Many of the games have pantomime or other physical gestures and actions. Players switch by tapping in and tapping out or the director calls “cut” to end the scene. Improv lessons are filled with interaction and activity, but balanced by watching your classmates perform as well.

Since improv classes are game-centered, there isn’t any awkward time that you need to fill with small talk. You don’t have to be naturally funny or outgoing to fit in. Many people who do improv have no acting or theater experience. It is a safe environment for shy people to be social and extend themselves.

A key principle of improv is “Yes, and…” This means that whatever the other players in your scene put forth — the setting, their character, the situation — all participants agree to it (yes) and then take it further (and). Developing this skill helps in other areas of your life and helps you learn how to accept change and uncertainty.

Classes at Mockingbird Improv in Liberty Station

Mockingbird Improv is the only nonprofit improv theater in San Diego and offers classes at all levels, from beginner through experienced. They offer free introduction to improv workshops so you get a sample of what the longer classes would be like.

Once you’ve caught the improv bug, you can sign up for Level 1, which meets once a week for six weeks. This is the first in the Improv Essentials series which consists of five classes that build on each other. There is no timeline and you can take long breaks before rejoining the program at your next level. Most classes are offered in the evening or on Saturday.

Mockingbird Improv also has many standalone workshops and electives that focus on specific skills. For example, they recently offered a workshop on clowning and another on musical improv. In October, they offer an introduction to stand up comedy elective.

Youth Program

Mockingbird has a youth program that can be hired to provide programs at schools. In addition, they offer a summer improv camp and an afterschool program for tweens.

Daytime Class “The Grown Up Table” for Mature People Experienced in Improv

Mockingbird offers a Tuesday morning class (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) for mature millennials, Generation Xers, and Boomers. The class consists of both improv games and scene work.This class is for people with prior training in improvised scene work (Level 3 class or above, or equivalent training.)

Performances

Love a good improv show? Mockingbird Improv has many options each month. This month, celebrate Halloween by watching an improvised horror show in their Shocktober Performance (Oct. 16 & 30 at 8:30 p.m.).





