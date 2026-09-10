A haunted tour of the ghostly legends at the Hotel del Coronado

Do you dare? I did. Take the Haunted Happenings Tour at the Hotel del Coronado and hear the tales of at least six ghosts thought to reside in the historic 1888 Victorian building.

The tours begin in the Ice House Museum at The Del. My tour, taken on September 6, was filled with avid ghost hunting fans and our “Ghost Host” was able to answer all of their questions. The tour is appropriate for ages twelve and older, and there are no gruesome stories.

Our Ghost Host was an excellent storyteller who began with a brief overview of the history of the hotel. Once we left the Ice House, we entered the electrical power plant, which is the structure with the tall brick smokestack that can be seen from Orange Ave. Built in 1887, the power plant provided electricity to both the The Del and Coronado until 1922. There is some historical electrical gear on display, but the tour goal was to get to the haunted service tunnel.

The service tunnel is said to be haunted by the ghosts of Chinese laborers who died during the eleven-month construction of the hotel. Our Ghost Host told tales of eerie electrical feelings, cold air, and the sound of footsteps. She showed a photo taken of a “shadow ghost” in the tunnel. We were thrilled when we thought we saw a visiting ghost, but it turned out to be a service employee.

Next stop was the front of the hotel. This is where the tale of Kate Morgan, the Hotel del Coronado’s most famous resident ghost, began. We learned about her favorite rocking chair on the porch and saw photographic evidence of her presence. Then we entered the single ladies’ entrance, just like Kate Morgan did in November of 1892. Traveling alone, she booked a room for $3.80, which included meals and a private bell hop, named Harry.

Kate’s story unfolded as we walked around the lobby. We learned that the store, Est. 1888, was the former single-ladies social room. The store is also home to a teacup-loving poltergeist. Along the way, the Ghost Host showed photos taken by hotel guests of Kate Morgan’s ghost.

In the courtyard, the group learned about the reported strange happenings in Kate Morgan’s room on the third floor. Her room is often booked two years in advance by people seeking a scare. The Ghost Host also told us about the ghosts that are thought to reside on the fifth floor of the hotel. Sounds of running children, strange knocking, and flickering lights are attributed to the former servants and the families of the hotel managers that used to reside up there.

The 60-minute tour ended outside, at the site of the former staircase where Kate Morgan met her end. The Ghost Host told us about the sensational news stories and the efforts to find out Kate Morgan’s true identity.

The Haunted Happenings Tour occurs year-round and our guide said it is consistently booked. It is offered at 7 p.m. nightly, with an additional 9 p.m. tour on Saturdays. During the Halloween season, additional tours are added on Fridays. The cost is $36.05 and the tour lasts 60 minutes. It’s a fun way for Coronadans to brush up on local ghost lore, plus it’s a unique activity to do with guests and visitors.





