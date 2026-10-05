Paid political endorsement letter from Gail Bardin

Rebecca King’s intelligence, law degree, former position as a City Attorney, and experience on the Coronado Design and Review Board give her the perfect skill set for a seat on Coronado’s City Council.

This became even more obvious to me after reading the candidates’ responses to the question: “What steps do you propose to protect Coronado’s unique charm and character?” In her response, Rebecca aptly and vividly describes Coronado as having “human scale, historic homes and buildings, and tree-lined streets,” and then gives several clear and specific recommendations — not simply platitudes — about how she would address the city’s challenges from multiple agencies and rule-making bodies. Rebecca’s deep concern for Coronado, based on her many years of living here and her active participation in the community, is apparent.

She offers common-sense actionable ideas, proving she would make well-reasoned and strategic decisions so that our children and grandchildren can inherit a Coronado with unique charm and character. Join me in supporting Rebecca King for City Council.

Gail Bardin





