John Duncan endorsement for school board trustee: Peggy Duncan – A personal perspective

Paid political endorsement letter from John Duncan

Dear Coronado,

I have known Peggy Duncan since the first week of law school at the University of San Diego School of Law in 1992. We married in 1998, and over these 34 years, I have had the privilege of watching her in her roles as a fellow law student, attorney, friend, sister, daughter, granddaughter, wife, mother, and tireless volunteer in service to children and our community.

There is something about Peggy that I have admired from the very beginning. She is an extraordinarily hard worker, deeply principled, and genuinely committed to doing what is right. She does not seek attention or recognition for her accomplishments. In fact, she works quietly, when no one is watching and there is no credit to be gained. She simply sees what needs to be done and does it.

I have watched this same dedication throughout her professional career and her decades of volunteer service. Whether working as for a large law firm as an attorney on children’s health care matters, serving in juvenile court, leading at schools, serving in numerous executive positions for nonprofit organizations – including General Counsel and President, or being an amazing mother raising our four children – Connor, Colin, Tara and Emma, Peggy has consistently approached her responsibilities with remarkable love, diligence, compassion, and integrity.

Her commitment to the education, health, safety, and development of children is not a campaign theme. It has been the central purpose of her life.

One of the things I respect most about Peggy is her complete lack of interest in self-promotion. She is not someone who needs to be the loudest voice in the room, take credit for the work of others, or turn every disagreement into a public confrontation. She is far more interested in accomplishing something meaningful than in receiving applause for it. She has brought that same code of ethical behavior into her campaign where she only speaks about the issues and work to be done rather than making any negative comments or innuendos about others running for the position. Instead of stressing about the election results, her philosophy is that she honestly hopes the three candidates that are elected to trustee positions, are greatly successful and do an outstanding job for the schools and children. It is refreshing.

Peggy’s conduct reminds me of so many of the most valuable and effective long serving leaders I respect as role models in Coronado. She is strong, determined, and highly competitive, but her competition is not with others. Rather, she internally, quietly and consistently challenges herself to work harder, contribute more, and find ways to provide real value and achieve meaningful improvements on the youth issues she cares so deeply about. In fact, many of these same respected community leaders I referenced have recognized the same and mentioned these qualities of Peggy to me; and have endorsed her campaign for the nonpartisan position of School Board Trustee.

Having served in public office myself, I appreciate how much preparation, judgment, patience, and steady effort responsible governance requires.

While I serve as Mayor of Coronado, Peggy is running to serve on an entirely separate and independent governing body. The Coronado Unified School District operates independently of the City of Coronado, with the San Diego County Office of Education and County Board of Education serving as an intermediate layer between our local school district and the State of California, which establishes the laws, rules and regulations governing California public education.

I recognize that as her husband, I am hardly a disinterested observer. But I also have a perspective that very few others can offer. I have seen Peggy through the ordinary days and the difficult ones, through demanding professional responsibilities, raising four children, and countless hours devoted to helping other people’s children.

What you see in Peggy is what you get: an honorable, thoughtful, extraordinarily diligent person who cares deeply about children and who measures success by what she accomplishes for others.

That is the Peggy Duncan I have known since 1992, and that is the person I wanted my friends and neighbors to know a little better. She will make you proud.

Sincerely,

John Duncan

Peggy’s husband/Mayor, City of Coronado

This is my personal, 100% strong individual endorsement of Peggy Duncan for Coronado School Board Trustee. This endorsement does not represent an official position of the City of Coronado.





