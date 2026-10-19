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Healthtopia: How a new all-in-one health clinic is bringing integrative primary care to San Diego

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A Healthtopia clinical care worker at the reception area of integrative primary care in San DiegoFinding a reliable primary care doctor in San Diego can be frustrating and time-consuming, especially when you account for availability, location, and the comprehensiveness of services. Healthtopia is hoping making the entire process easier.

Unlike most traditional clinical practices, Healthtopia uses an integrative primary care model that bridges the gap between primary care, urgent care, and evidence-based holistic medicine. Here’s what you should know.

A New Era of Integrative Primary Care

Founded by board-certified emergency physician Dr. Joy Evers (formerly Hardison), Healthtopia is specifically designed to be a one-stop-shop for a person’s health and wellbeing. Along with traditional primary care services, Healthtopia also offers urgent care.  

Dr. Joy Evers MD & CEO of Healthtopia Integrative Care in San Diego“About 80% of what I would see in the emergency department could have been handled on an outpatient basis,” Evers explains. “It’s access to care issues that would lead to the patient ending up in the emergency department.”

By bringing diverse medical professionals together in a collaborative environment, Healthtopia ensures patients can build long-term relationships with their primary care doctor while avoiding the ER.

“We offer primary care, urgent care, and integrative medicine services all under one roof in an integrated model.” Dr. Evers said. “The care is not siloed; they’re delivered simultaneously.”

Primary & Urgent Care Services

The concept for Healthtopia was actually sparked by a frustrating personal experience when Evers struggled to get her own son’s broken hand X-rayed and splinted at a standard urgent care clinic. 

To Dr. Evers, the division between these services shouldn’t dictate how a patient is treated. Healthtopia clinics are fully equipped to handle immediate needs alongside routine wellness to help ensure nobody else faces the same roadblocks. Capabilities include:

  • Primary Care
  • Urgent Care
  • Sports Medicine
  • Women’s Health
  • Men’s Health
  • Medical Clearance for Surgery
  • Hormone Therapies
  • Splinting and Casting
  • IV Hydration
  • Back Pain Relief
  • Real-Time Labs and Imaging

“Urgent care and primary care are really payment constructs in my mind,” she said. “If a primary care patient comes in with a cough, is that urgent care? We’re just going to see them the same day and take care of them.”

Naturopathic Medicine

A cornerstone of Healthtopia’s approach is the seamless inclusion of evidence-based holistic treatments. Dr. Evers said she has always had an interest in removing the silos between holistic care and traditional medicine. At Healthtopia, she drew on her experience as an adjunct professor at Bastyr University to create a suite of services that includes:

  • Naturopathic Medicine
  • Integrative Medicine
  • Botanicals
  • Nutraceuticals
  • Supplements Recommendations
  • Nutrition Counseling
  • Lifestyle Change Coaching
  • Weight Loss
  • Wellness Programs
  • Hormone Testing and Replacement

Patients can receive conventional diagnostics and acute care alongside lifestyle counseling, nutrition plans, and evidence-based botanical therapies without having to visit separate specialists.

Healthtopia Locations

Healthtopia currently operates four distinct clinics across San Diego County that are tailored to provide both immediate and preventative care.

  • Healthtopia Encinitas
      • Address: 142 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024
  • Healthtopia Rancho Santa Fe
      • Address: 6037 La Granada Suite B/C, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
  • Healthtopia Hillcrest
      • Address: 3940 Fourth Ave Suites 130/140, San Diego, CA 92103
  • Healthtopia Sorrento Valley
    • Address: 4110 Sorrento Valley Blvd c, San Diego, CA 92121

Advocacy Beyond the Clinic

Evers’s mission extends well beyond the walls of her four clinics in San Diego. Healthtopia has locations in both Texas and Florida, and Dr. Evers is also a “social entrepreneur” who is looking to change the national conversation around US health care.

She hosts the podcast “Your Doctor Wants to Quit: Conversations to Fix Our Broken Health Care System,” which explores the systemic burnout and administrative hurdles pushing good doctors out of the field. She is also a writer and advocate who frequently pens articles on health care reform.

Experience a New Model of Care

Ultimately, Healthtopia and Dr. Evers’s advocacy work is about meeting patients where they’re at and helping to preserve the resources at emergency departments for true emergencies. 

“Our goal is to flip those statistics so that we can cover down on 80 percent of what people’s needs are at the primary care level so that they never end up needing to go to the ED,” Dr. Evers said.

If Healthtopia’s integrative primary care approach sounds like a good fit for you, you can book an appointment online. For primary and urgent care, Healthtopia accepts most PPO-style health insurance plans and is considered in-network with medicare. 

For additional information or to start the process, visit the clinic’s website at HealthtopiaClinics.com.

Media Credit: Images courtesy of Healthtopia.



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