Monday, October 12, 2026
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Thank you Coronado for your support and trust

2 min.
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By Peggy Duncan

I am truly humbled to have so many community members and leaders across the political spectrum write public letters of support for my campaign. Putting your name behind someone is a meaningful expression of trust, and a reminder of the responsibility I hope to undertake. As this campaign enters its final weeks, I want to thank the Coronado community for your encouragement, generosity, and trust during my run for Coronado School Board.

“I came away deeply impressed by her knowledge, thoughtfulness, and common sense.”
— Dave Landon

“She brings experience, preparation, and a longstanding commitment to children that would serve our district well.”
— Kelly Purvis

“I’ve frankly never seen someone with such depth of experience and unique perspectives.”
— Cara Clancy

“She knows the issues we face; she does the research and does the work, with passion and integrity.”
— Doug St. Denis

“Peggy brings real governance experience, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to our community.”
— Scott McMillin

“Peggy’s deep community roots and practical experience make her the clear choice to strengthen CUSD for every child.”
— Wayne and Nancy Strickland

“Being a native of Coronado and having attended Coronado public schools from grades 2 thru 12, I recognize that Peggy has all of the qualifications and ability to serve on the school board of our wonderful city. We need her!”
— Vincent J. Flynn, MD, FACS

“With her commitment to teacher retention and student well-being, Peggy is the experienced, grounded candidate we need.”
— Rhonda Montgomery

“She brings the rare combination of legal expertise, judicial experience, school governance knowledge, and deep local roots.”
— Jo and John Klinker

“She does the research, takes the time to fully understand the issues, listens, asks questions”
— Connor Duncan

“Peggy Duncan for Coronado School Board has my vote”
— Linda Charles

“Her background equips her to address student well-being, emerging technology, and teacher quality with both heart and competence.”
— Marianne Chenoweth

“Fellow Coronado residents, please cast your ballot for Peggy Duncan. Her unique combination of legal expertise in children’s healthcare, time as a juvenile court judge, and years of nonprofit board leadership has prepared her exceptionally well for the school board.”
— Rhonda Fleming

John and I have called Coronado home for 20 years and raised our four children here. This campaign has deepened my appreciation for our community’s commitment to children and education.

To everyone who has displayed a sign, contributed, hosted a gathering, or shared questions and perspectives: thank you for your time and trust.

Strong public schools support children, families, and our entire community. My 30 years of service as an attorney, Juvenile Court Judge Pro Tem, school trustee, nonprofit leader, and parent have prepared me well and I am ready to serve immediately.

If elected, I will listen, study the issues, and collaborate respectfully. Students’ education and well-being will guide my decisions.

To longtime friends and new acquaintances: your encouragement means so much. I hope to repay your confidence through dedicated service to our schools.

   Peggy Duncan

 



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