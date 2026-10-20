When a duty station became home: Est. 2015

By Ricky Hoyt

My residency has recently been misrepresented, including false suggestions that I am new to Coronado. Here are the facts.

I have called Coronado home since November 2015 — nearly eleven years.

My wife works as an engineer on base. We had our first date and got engaged here, were married at the Hotel del Coronado, and bought our first home together here. It’s where we chose to build our future.

I grew up in New Hampshire, where my parents still live, and maintained it as my legal domicile throughout my active-duty Navy career, as is common practice among servicemembers and permitted pursuant to federal law.

Like thousands of military families, I served our country while building a life in Coronado. Military families pay property taxes directly through homeownership or indirectly through rent. Their children attend local schools, and they support local businesses and pay sales taxes — often for a decade or more, as I have. Military families are an essential part of Coronado’s fabric. Impugning those families and treating them as lesser members of our community is a disgraceful and shameful campaign tactic.

After transitioning to the Navy Reserve in March 2026, I registered to vote in California. My wife and I own a home here. We are Coronadoans.

I am a Naval aviator and military leader with program management experience as a Production Test Pilot and Government Flight Representative. I earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School. I am also a small-business owner and have volunteered for years at Coronado’s Fourth of July and Chamber of Commerce events, through Rotary, and at my church.

For at least 50 years, Coronado has had continuous military representation on its city council. I am the only candidate with military service, and if elected, I would be the only veteran on the next council. My decade of Navy service at North Island has given me firsthand experience with the relationship between Coronado and the Navy.

I welcome questions about my qualifications and remain committed to serving Coronado with integrity, transparency, and respect.

The Navy brought me here, but the people kept me here.

Ricky Hoyt

Candidate for Coronado City Council





