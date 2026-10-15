Murder is on the menu at Friends Mystery Night

Friends of the Coronado Public Library invites the community to step back into 1930s Hollywood for an interactive evening of mystery, dinner and intrigue on Friday, November 13.

From 6:30 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Coronado Public Library will transform the Coronado Public Library into the setting for Friends Murder Mystery Night, an interactive Old Hollywood whodunit where guests become part of the story.

There’s been a murder at the estate of Sir Warren Peace, and everyone is a suspect.

Throughout the evening, guests will gather clues, question suspects and put their detective skills to the test as they try to uncover the killer before the mystery is solved. 1930s Hollywood attire is encouraged, giving guests another opportunity to get into character and become part of the experience.

Tickets are $70 per person and include dinner and drinks, along with a full evening of interactive mystery and fun. The event is for guests 21 and older, and seating is limited. Advance tickets are required, with ticket sales ending November 6. No discounts apply to this Friends event.

Can you uncover the killer before the night is over?

Friends Murder Mystery Night is also an opportunity to enjoy a night out while supporting the Coronado Public Library. Proceeds from Friends events help support Library programs, collections, resources, events and services.

Friends Murder Mystery Night takes place Friday, November 13, from 6:30–9 p.m. at the Coronado Public Library. Tickets and additional event information are available at CoronadoFOL.org.

Tickets

This event is in partnership with: The Murder Mystery Company created by Shark Tank winner Scott Cramton and inspired by nearly 25 years of producing award-winning interactive entertainment.





