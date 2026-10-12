Monday, October 12, 2026
City of CoronadoSponsored

Thank You, Coronado

2 min.
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By Rebecca King

As this campaign comes to a close, I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to our community. To my volunteers, who walked neighborhoods, hung door hangers, and made calls: thank you. To everyone who opened your door, attended a forum, hosted a meet-and-greet, or shared your concerns with me: thank you. To community leaders who met with me and offered advice: thank you. To be part of the election process has been an honor, and I don’t take your help or willingness to listen for granted.

Thank you to all those who endorsed me: the Coronado Firefighters Association (IAFF 1475) and Coronado City Workers (AFSCME Local 127); Council Members Carrie Downey and Amy Steward; former Mayor Casey Tanaka; former Council Members Bill Sandke, Whitney Benzian, and Susan Keith; former School Board Trustees Bill Seager and Katy Roberson; and San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who has been advocating for a fix to the Tijuana sewage crisis for decades. Thank you all for your trust in me to do what’s right for Coronado.

I’m running for City Council because I love Coronado. I feel incredibly lucky that my family was able to move back permanently in 2018, after renting here from 2007-2010 when my husband was stationed at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Both of my children attended Coronado public schools, and this community embraced our family. This is home.

My professional background and civic engagement mean I’m ready to serve Coronado’s best interests on Day One. I was a city attorney for Norfolk, Virginia, for 8 years, so I know how local government works and how to build consensus among competing interests. From 2022 to 2025, I served on Coronado’s Design Review Commission, where I made sure developers complied with the Orange Avenue Corridor Specific Plan (including its height limits). I’ve volunteered for numerous Coronado organizations: as a member of the school district’s Guiding Coalition and the CoSA Foundation Board, as co-chair of CoSA’s 25th Anniversary Gala, manager of the nonprofit Sand Dollar Too shop on NASNI, co-manager of 2024 Coronado Island Film Festival’s Village Theatre venue, and as a member of the Coronado Woman’s Club. I have been immersed in this community for 11 years, and I’m ready to serve it as a Coronado City Council Member.

My priorities are:

  • Clean water, beaches & air: End the Tijuana River sewage crisis for good.
  • Public safety: Support our firefighters and police, strengthen our e-bike ordinance, and enforce traffic laws.
  • Preserve Coronado’s character: Guide development that respects our small-town charm and history. I OPPOSE MEASURE D.
  • Infrastructure: Build modern fire stations, replace our aging storm and wastewater pipes and pumps, ensure climate resiliency.
  • Parking: Enforce parking requirements for new development.
  • Transparency: Public access to City contracts and financials, and earlier access to Council agendas.

If elected to City Council, I will do my research, listen to all viewpoints, and collaborate with my colleagues to act in the best interest of Coronado and its residents. On November 3, I would be honored to have your vote.

   Rebecca King

Paid for by Rebecca King for Coronado City Council 2026. FPPC No. 1494739.



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