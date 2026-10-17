A fresh start for Coronado Flower Lady: island icon lays down roots at AR Workshop

The Coronado Flower Lady is blooming in a new location, and owner Shanel Albert says the unexpected change has opened the door to exciting opportunities, fresh ideas and a bright future.

After more than four decades at Rotary Plaza, the island’s only florist is putting down new roots, thanks to help from another local business.

Just a few months ago, Albert wasn’t sure where her business would land. Last August, the City of Coronado asked her to leave Rotary Plaza, where the Coronado Flower Lady had been a fixture since 1981. With island storefront rents exceeding $8,000 a month, finding an affordable new home seemed nearly impossible.

But that’s when another Coronado business stepped in to help.

AR Workshop, located at 1033 B Avenue next to Lobster West, offered Albert space in the back of its storefront to continue her floral business. The arrangement has given the Coronado Flower Lady a new home, along with opportunities to grow in ways Albert hadn’t previously imagined.

“It was really scary at first, but this whole thing has been a blessing in disguise,” said Albert. “The owner here has been amazing. And the community has been very supportive.”

Albert, who took over Coronado Flower Lady in 2016, says online orders have remained busy, although walk-up traffic is still finding its way to the new location. She’s hopeful that as more residents discover her new home, they’ll make stopping by for fresh flowers part of their regular routine.

“I just want people to know that I’m here, and I’m open for business,” she said.

And while leaving Rotary Plaza was difficult, Albert has discovered some unexpected perks to her new space.

For starters, she gets to work indoors.

“I’m excited to be in a storefront,” she said. “I like being inside and the flowers like being inside.”

After years of operating outdoors, Albert says she’s happy to leave the unpredictable weather behind.

“When it’s windy, all of our greenery just flies out the vases,” she said. “We would have to close when it was windy. We would have to close when it’s too hot. We’d have to close when it was raining or sprinkling.”

Now, with a roof overhead and protection from the elements, Albert can focus on something she’s especially excited about: growing her business.

Her plans include hosting floral workshops, where community members can learn to create their own arrangements, and expanding her retail offerings to include cards, chocolates, candles, and other gifts.

She’s also looking forward to becoming even more involved in the Coronado community. Albert is joining the Chamber of Commerce and finding new ways to bring flowers to local events.

One example: The Coronado Flower Lady will be selling flowers at Coronado School of the Arts productions, including Grease, which runs October 15–18.

For Albert, the move has also inspired a renewed sense of purpose as a business owner.

She admits that her traditionally relaxed, “Type B” approach to running the shop worked well for years, but the transition has encouraged her to embrace a more hands-on role.

“I’ve always had a relaxed approach, that’s always how I’ve been and that seemed to work for me until a few months ago,” she said, referencing the city’s decision to end their relationship.

Albert says she had been struggling with burnout and the demands of running a business on her own. But with a new storefront and plans to expand, she’s feeling motivated to take the Coronado Flower Lady to the next level.

“I feel like now that I am trying to expand my offerings, there is a lot I need to pay attention to,” she said. “I need to be here more. I need to be on top of it.”

Still, the transition stings a bit.

After spending so many years at Rotary Plaza, Albert says it was difficult to leave a location that had become such a familiar part of the Coronado community.

“I was so comfortable with the operation over there,” she said. “I thought I was more of an asset to the city. People would come and talk to us before they went to the visitor center. The city made me feel disposable, which is weird, because we’ve been there forever.”

But rather than dwell on the past, Albert is looking ahead. Most of all, she’s grateful to continue doing what she loves: bringing beautiful flowers and a little extra joy to the Coronado community.

Albert encourages residents and visitors to stop by her new location inside AR Workshop, pick up a fresh bouquet and keep an eye out for announcements about upcoming floral workshops.

As for Rotary Plaza, the City of Coronado has not yet announced what, if anything, will take the Coronado Flower Lady’s former place.





