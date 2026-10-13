Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Education

Beginning steps to learning your smartphone

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado


The John D. Spreckels Center is offering a new monthly series of technology classes designed to help smartphone users feel more comfortable and confident using their phone.

Beginning with Smartphone Hardware Basics 1 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, this introductory class covers both iPhone and Android phones. Learn how to identify your phone’s hardware, use Siri and Bixby, understand what’s on the back of your phone, use Airplane Mode and find your phone’s model information.

The class will take place at the John D. Spreckels Center from 10 to 11 a.m.

Each session will focus on practical smartphone skills and features. Classes are $5 for residents and $8 for nonresidents. Register in advance at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



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City of Coronado
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