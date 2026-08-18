Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Community NewsEducation

Phone Filmmaking Class

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Learn how to turn the camera in your smartphone into a creative filmmaking tool in this four-week class taught by Toni Perri. Participants will gain confidence and learn the skills to create high-quality films using their smartphones. The class will take place at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursdays from Sept. 3 through 24, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Explore storytelling, shooting techniques, apps, and post-production while learning how to bring your creative ideas to life. Whether you are new to filmmaking or looking to build on your existing skills, this class offers a fun, hands-on introduction to smartphone filmmaking.

Cost for the four-week class is $30-$42, based on senior and resident discount qualifications. Registration is available online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by calling 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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