Discover something new in Coronado this September

Classes & special events at the John D. Spreckels Center

September is a great time to try something new, build a skill, or simply enjoy time with others. The John D. Spreckels Center has a variety of classes and special events for adults this month, and some programs have limited space, so sign up early to save your spot.

September Classes

Beginner Machine Piecing & Quilting

Fridays, September 4–October 23 | 1–4 p.m.

Learn the basics of machine piecing and quilting in this welcoming, hands-on class.

Bridge Basics 2: Competitive Bidding

Wednesdays, September 9–October 28 | 12–2 p.m.

Take your bridge skills to the next level while learning key strategies for competitive bidding.

Special Events

Grandparents Day Ice Cream Sundae Bar & Craft

Friday, September 11 | 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Celebrate Grandparents Day with a sweet afternoon of ice cream, creativity, and fun!

Armchair Travel: Self-Flying Adventure: New Zealand

Tuesday, September 15 | 6:30–8 p.m.

Explore the breathtaking landscapes, culture, and highlights of New Zealand from the comfort of the Spreckels Center.

Bonsai Workshop

Tuesday, September 22 | 5–7 p.m.

Discover the timeless art of bonsai in this hands-on workshop and learn techniques for shaping and caring for your own miniature tree.

And that’s not all. The Center also offers ongoing fitness, dance, health and wellness classes throughout the month, giving you plenty of opportunities to stay active, learn, and connect.

Register Early

Popular programs can fill quickly, so don’t wait to find your next favorite class or activity.

Register online: www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec

Call: 619-522-7343

Visit: John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, Coronado





