Thursday, September 3, 2026
Community NewsEducation

Discover something new in Coronado this September

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Classes & special events at the John D. Spreckels Center

September is a great time to try something new, build a skill, or simply enjoy time with others. The John D. Spreckels Center has a variety of classes and special events for adults this month, and some programs have limited space, so sign up early to save your spot.

September Classes

Beginner Machine Piecing & Quilting
Fridays, September 4–October 23 | 1–4 p.m.
Learn the basics of machine piecing and quilting in this welcoming, hands-on class.

Bridge Basics 2: Competitive Bidding
Wednesdays, September 9–October 28 | 12–2 p.m.
Take your bridge skills to the next level while learning key strategies for competitive bidding.

Special Events

Grandparents Day Ice Cream Sundae Bar & Craft
Friday, September 11 | 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Celebrate Grandparents Day with a sweet afternoon of ice cream, creativity, and fun!

Armchair Travel: Self-Flying Adventure: New Zealand
Tuesday, September 15 | 6:30–8 p.m.
Explore the breathtaking landscapes, culture, and highlights of New Zealand from the comfort of the Spreckels Center.

Bonsai Workshop
Tuesday, September 22 | 5–7 p.m.
Discover the timeless art of bonsai in this hands-on workshop and learn techniques for shaping and caring for your own miniature tree.

And that’s not all. The Center also offers ongoing fitness, dance, health and wellness classes throughout the month, giving you plenty of opportunities to stay active, learn, and connect.

Register Early

Popular programs can fill quickly, so don’t wait to find your next favorite class or activity.

Register online: www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec
Call: 619-522-7343
Visit: John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, Coronado



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

West Nile virus lands in Coronado; older residents more vulnerable

Education

Coronado schools to launch new “Discipline Dashboard”

Community News

Water Summit at San Diego Climate Week

Community News

Community raises $520,000 for Sharp HospiceCare at annual regatta 

City of Coronado

City council candidate forum to be held Sept. 9

Education

Students and parents rally against “Zoned recess” at Village Elementary

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Faces of Recreation Services: Lifeguard of the Year awarded to Manny Huezo

Community News

Coronado Junior Arts League invites aspiring young performers to join Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”

Education

Expand your horizons with Osher Lifelong Learning

Community News

Watercolor classes with Ed Roeder

History

Built for Play: The history of Coronado’s Parks and Recreation

Community News

Your photo could grace the cover of the Summer 2027 recreation brochure

More Local News

Ledyard Billing Hakes IV (1950-2026)

Obituaries

Coronado schools to launch new “Discipline Dashboard”

Education

Done waiting on feds and Mexico, supervisors seek $5.8 million in county funds for sewage crisis

News

CHA’s Spreckels Society party ignites support for Coronado’s future historians

History

CHA Wine & Lecture explores the history, ecology, and preservation of the Silver Strand

Entertainment

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

West Nile virus lands in Coronado; older residents more vulnerable