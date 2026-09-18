Friday, September 18, 2026
Community NewsEducation

Coronado Schools Foundation “The Golden Gala” celebrated generous community support for Coronado students

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo: Sara France

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) hosted The Golden Gala, presented by the Kato family, on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Hotel del Coronado, bringing together families, community leaders, local businesses and longtime supporters for an evening celebrating the continued impact of philanthropy in Coronado’s public schools.

The evening began with a cocktail reception hosted by The Clements Group and The Henry and Blanco. Guests could enjoy a champagne wall dripped in gold sponsored by Ken Morris with The Morris Sevier Morello Group, custom watercolor paintings sponsored by Molly McKay and McKay & Associates, a violinist playing live music, and photography by Sara France with Shay Studios.

Guests then moved through a golden entrance sponsored by Discflo to the Ocean Ballroom where they sat for dinner and the evening’s program, which highlighted the educational opportunities made possible by CSF and donations from the Coronado community.

Guests enjoyed a champagne toast from CSF board members featuring bubbles gifted by Park Place Liquor, followed by wine sponsored by C.E.F. Advisors Group featuring Volatus Winery from Paso Robles.

Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics introduced CSF Board President Katie Hart and CEO Ashley DeGree, who officially opened the program. The live auction, sponsored by board members Dr. Stephen Dao and Dr. Sherry Oung of Coronado Family Dental, included trips to Tahiti, Catalina Island, Canyon Ranch, and a trip to Costa Rica donated by Kerri and Mark Wilson, along with experiences and items ranging from a Santa Skydiving Package provided by The Del and a VIP Top Gun package donated by the USS Midway Museum, to a Chanel bag, and a custom 8-carat necklace from Alexander Brown of Belmont Watches and Jewelry.

Photo: Sara France

The auction also included a reserved spot at McP’s on the Fourth of July, a complete braces package from Mullins Orthodontics and a Crown City package featuring Crown City Magazine, Village Theater, and dinner with Mayor Duncan. Guests raised paddles — actually fly swatters provided by Thrasher Pest Control — to participate.

Nick and Rika Kato. Photo: Sara France

The evening’s most notable moment came when Rika and Nick Kato announced a $250,000 gift to the Coronado Schools Foundation, prompting a standing ovation.

“The Kato Family has been a steadfast and generous supporter of the Coronado Schools Foundation for many years,” CSF said in a statement, “investing in the schools and programs that have helped shape the community where they have raised their children. Their extraordinary gift is a powerful reflection of their belief in the importance of public education and their continued commitment to ensuring Coronado students have access to exceptional opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.”

Dinner included a handcrafted surf-and-turf entrée, dessert sponsored by the McBee family, and a VIP bar sponsored by the Benzian Family.

Following dinner, guests were invited to The Library, a hidden speakeasy sponsored by Dr. Stephen Dao and Dr. Sherry Oung with Coronado Family Dental, before the evening continued with the Gala After Dark afterparty hosted by the Canu family.

The afterparty featured a casino hosted by the Bruner Family, photo opportunities sponsored by Christian Rice Architects and The Katie Herrick Group, a late-night French fry snack station sponsored by Boney’s Bayside Market, a coffee cart sponsored by Coronado Ferry Landing, and a dance floor sponsored by Dr. Kouli with Esthetica.

Other activities included The Golden Ticket and Baubles for Bottega, with prizes including a Bottega Veneta bag courtesy of Clarke Construction and IVT Yacht Sales. Guests could also leave messages for CSF in a phone booth sponsored by the Cutler Family. Emerald Spear provided craft tequila alongside a custom ice sculpture.

Some of the most sought-after experiences were The Golden Ticket and Baubles for Bottega, where participants had the chance to win one-of-a-kind prizes, including a Bottega Veneta bag courtesy of Clarke Construction and IVT Yacht Sales. Guests could also step into the phone booth, sponsored by The Cutler Family, and leave a message for CSF. Beside the custom ice sculpture, craft tequila from Emerald Spear was available.

CSF also recognized the support of Jessica Cunningham of Helms Briscoe, the Coronado Eagle & Journal, CalPrivate Bank, Cavanaugh Construction, Sara France with Shay Studios, Nicolls Design + Build, Crown City Magazine, and Lee Fox and Sean Conners of Edward Jones.

Photo: Sara France

The Coronado Schools Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to the families, sponsors, businesses, volunteers, educators, students and other supporters who contributed to the event.

For those who missed the gala, CSF’s online auction is scheduled for early November, featuring hundreds of local items with proceeds benefiting Coronado’s public schools.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

“Adopt a Camper” – Coronado Middle School seeks sponsors for sixth grade camp

Education

No phones at CMS: “It’s been wonderful”

Education

The $40 million problem: Air conditioning at Coronado schools

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Sept. 3-9, 2026

Community News

Learn to play Texas hold ’em without losing your money

Education

Four Coronado High students completed intensive STEM summer internship

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Four Coronado High students completed intensive STEM summer internship

Community News

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library to bring art, spoken word and community together

Community News

City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission to host opening reception of “Rhythm & Form”

Letters to the Editor

In support of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Andrew Gade announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Coordinated response to mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus

More Local News

No phones at CMS: “It’s been wonderful”

Education

CHS ’25 graduate competes on “The Amazing Race” season 39 with his grandfather

Entertainment

The $40 million problem: Air conditioning at Coronado schools

Education

NASNI’s biometric entry lanes have expanded, but gate backups persist

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: North Island fast entry lanes, Civil Service Commission appointments, city contracts

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“Adopt a Camper” – Coronado Middle School seeks sponsors for sixth...