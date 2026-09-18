Coronado Schools Foundation “The Golden Gala” celebrated generous community support for Coronado students

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) hosted The Golden Gala, presented by the Kato family, on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Hotel del Coronado, bringing together families, community leaders, local businesses and longtime supporters for an evening celebrating the continued impact of philanthropy in Coronado’s public schools.

The evening began with a cocktail reception hosted by The Clements Group and The Henry and Blanco. Guests could enjoy a champagne wall dripped in gold sponsored by Ken Morris with The Morris Sevier Morello Group, custom watercolor paintings sponsored by Molly McKay and McKay & Associates, a violinist playing live music, and photography by Sara France with Shay Studios.

Guests then moved through a golden entrance sponsored by Discflo to the Ocean Ballroom where they sat for dinner and the evening’s program, which highlighted the educational opportunities made possible by CSF and donations from the Coronado community.

Guests enjoyed a champagne toast from CSF board members featuring bubbles gifted by Park Place Liquor, followed by wine sponsored by C.E.F. Advisors Group featuring Volatus Winery from Paso Robles.

Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics introduced CSF Board President Katie Hart and CEO Ashley DeGree, who officially opened the program. The live auction, sponsored by board members Dr. Stephen Dao and Dr. Sherry Oung of Coronado Family Dental, included trips to Tahiti, Catalina Island, Canyon Ranch, and a trip to Costa Rica donated by Kerri and Mark Wilson, along with experiences and items ranging from a Santa Skydiving Package provided by The Del and a VIP Top Gun package donated by the USS Midway Museum, to a Chanel bag, and a custom 8-carat necklace from Alexander Brown of Belmont Watches and Jewelry.

The auction also included a reserved spot at McP’s on the Fourth of July, a complete braces package from Mullins Orthodontics and a Crown City package featuring Crown City Magazine, Village Theater, and dinner with Mayor Duncan. Guests raised paddles — actually fly swatters provided by Thrasher Pest Control — to participate.

The evening’s most notable moment came when Rika and Nick Kato announced a $250,000 gift to the Coronado Schools Foundation, prompting a standing ovation.

“The Kato Family has been a steadfast and generous supporter of the Coronado Schools Foundation for many years,” CSF said in a statement, “investing in the schools and programs that have helped shape the community where they have raised their children. Their extraordinary gift is a powerful reflection of their belief in the importance of public education and their continued commitment to ensuring Coronado students have access to exceptional opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.”

Dinner included a handcrafted surf-and-turf entrée, dessert sponsored by the McBee family, and a VIP bar sponsored by the Benzian Family.

Following dinner, guests were invited to The Library, a hidden speakeasy sponsored by Dr. Stephen Dao and Dr. Sherry Oung with Coronado Family Dental, before the evening continued with the Gala After Dark afterparty hosted by the Canu family.

The afterparty featured a casino hosted by the Bruner Family, photo opportunities sponsored by Christian Rice Architects and The Katie Herrick Group, a late-night French fry snack station sponsored by Boney’s Bayside Market, a coffee cart sponsored by Coronado Ferry Landing, and a dance floor sponsored by Dr. Kouli with Esthetica.

Other activities included The Golden Ticket and Baubles for Bottega, with prizes including a Bottega Veneta bag courtesy of Clarke Construction and IVT Yacht Sales. Guests could also leave messages for CSF in a phone booth sponsored by the Cutler Family. Emerald Spear provided craft tequila alongside a custom ice sculpture.

Some of the most sought-after experiences were The Golden Ticket and Baubles for Bottega, where participants had the chance to win one-of-a-kind prizes, including a Bottega Veneta bag courtesy of Clarke Construction and IVT Yacht Sales. Guests could also step into the phone booth, sponsored by The Cutler Family, and leave a message for CSF. Beside the custom ice sculpture, craft tequila from Emerald Spear was available.

CSF also recognized the support of Jessica Cunningham of Helms Briscoe, the Coronado Eagle & Journal, CalPrivate Bank, Cavanaugh Construction, Sara France with Shay Studios, Nicolls Design + Build, Crown City Magazine, and Lee Fox and Sean Conners of Edward Jones.

The Coronado Schools Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to the families, sponsors, businesses, volunteers, educators, students and other supporters who contributed to the event.

For those who missed the gala, CSF’s online auction is scheduled for early November, featuring hundreds of local items with proceeds benefiting Coronado’s public schools.





