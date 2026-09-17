Thursday, September 17, 2026
City of Coronado

How 200 soccer balls wound up in the mayor’s office

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

One morning, Mayor John Duncan opened his office door to discover more than 200 soccer balls. Uninflated.

It was a surprise. But then he remembered a day back in July, when he’d spotted an email forwarded through the U.S. Conference of Mayors, originally from FIFA, inviting “active” communities to apply for free soccer balls in honor of the World Cup.

He applied. He heard nothing. He forgot. And then they arrived.

“We managed to get them all inflated,” Duncan said, a remark that undersells what must have briefly been the strangest afternoon at Coronado City Hall this year.

From there, the balls scattered across town. A batch went out to the grand opening of the new dog park at the Coronado Cays Park. Duncan personally delivered the rest in a one-man, ball-hauling goodwill tour to Village Elementary School, Christ Church Day School, and Sacred Heart Parish School.

Duncan framed the whole saga as a reminder that showing up matters as he told the story during the Sept. 15 meeting of the City Council. Kids don’t necessarily care what a council member does, he said, but more that a local leader showed up at all. He thanked his colleagues for their ongoing presence in the community.

The public record does not reflect who, precisely, was responsible for standing in a City Hall office with an air pump inflating 200 balls, or whether that person has fully recovered.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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