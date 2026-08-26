NASCAR will return to Coronado in 2027

Another race is coming to Naval Air Station North Island next summer, NASCAR has announced. The Friday-to-Sunday race series will take place from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2027.

The first race of its kind was held in June 2026, over Father’s Day weekend. Though the event drew fewer spectators than expected, NASCAR quickly said it was interested in returning for another.

The new August date will be featured as a championship round of the 2027 NASCAR In-Season Challenge, a midseason tournament comprising five races and 32 drivers.

The City of Coronado said in a statement that it will work collaboratively to address public safety and minimize impacts. The city was not involved in the decision to bring the event back; rather, that was facilitated by NASCAR and the U.S. Navy.

Coronado City Manager Tina Friend said earlier this summer that June’s event brought significant traffic, “pretty tremendous” sound impacts, and reduced business for some merchants. However, she applauded city staff, particularly police and fire, for managing the weekend with no interruption to public safety service elsewhere in the city.





