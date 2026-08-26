Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Military

NASCAR will return to Coronado in 2027

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Drivers race on Qualcomm Circuit toward Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series “at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Hall)

Another race is coming to Naval Air Station North Island next summer, NASCAR has announced. The Friday-to-Sunday race series will take place from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2027.

The first race of its kind was held in June 2026, over Father’s Day weekend. Though the event drew fewer spectators than expected, NASCAR quickly said it was interested in returning for another.

The new August date will be featured as a championship round of the 2027 NASCAR In-Season Challenge, a midseason tournament comprising five races and 32 drivers.

The City of Coronado said in a statement that it will work collaboratively to address public safety and minimize impacts. The city was not involved in the decision to bring the event back; rather, that was facilitated by NASCAR and the U.S. Navy.

Coronado City Manager Tina Friend said earlier this summer that June’s event brought significant traffic, “pretty tremendous” sound impacts, and reduced business for some merchants. However, she applauded city staff, particularly police and fire, for managing the weekend with no interruption to public safety service elsewhere in the city.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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