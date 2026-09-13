Learn to play Texas hold ’em without losing your money

Texas Hold ’em for Beginners

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Texas hold ’em, now is your chance. A fun and welcoming introduction to one of the most popular card games around will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center beginning Oct. 6. The class will be held on Tuesdays, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 27, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Learn the rules, practice basic strategies, and build your confidence as you learn how the game is played. No experience is necessary, and there will be no actual gambling. Just come ready to learn, practice, and have fun.

Sign up today and learn the game without putting your poker winnings at risk.

Cost is $25–$37, based on available resident and senior discounts.

To sign up, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.





