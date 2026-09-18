We should all be grateful

A paid political endorsement letter from Cara Clancy

I had a chance recently to hear Peggy Duncan explain why she is running for a Coronado School Board seat. My children have long since graduated from Coronado schools, so my involvement in school-related issues in recent years has waned. I do, however, know of the very significant issues facing our children today, and by extension our educators. Not knowing anything about Peggy, I must say I was more than impressed. Peggy’s formal education and work history as an attorney and Family Court judge advocating for children, and her time spent on other school boards and as a school Trustee, make her an ideal fit in my mind. I’ve frankly never seen someone with such depth of experience and unique perspectives. Maybe most impressive to me is her volunteer efforts as the President of FOCUS, an organization that serves at-risk youth, including foster children. Living in a community with such abundance often shelters us from how the most vulnerable of our children view the world and their own place in it.

I’ve read comments about Peggy not having children in the district as a downside to her candidacy. Any doubt in my mind on that subject was removed when she articulated all of the issues our district, our teachers, and our children are facing right now. Importantly, many of these issues she has dealt with as a school board member and trustee at another school. As well, her clarity on each issue would not be clouded by personal concerns of her own children. I can personally state that if I were in a position of making policy, my role as a parent would always trump my role as a policymaker, possibly risking the greater good – that’s just human nature.

Any organization benefits from such a depth and diversity of experience, and a school board is possibly the best example of this. As a long-time member of the Coronado community and a parent of three children who went through the Coronado school system, I can truly say that we are more than lucky to have such a capable, caring, and diligent parent who wants to serve our community and children in this capacity. PLEASE take the time to learn about Peggy on her website. I’m confident you will become as grateful as my husband and I are that she is willing to lend her time, experience, and perspective to make our schools the best in San Diego.

Cara Clancy





