Friday, September 18, 2026
Letters to the Editor

We should all be grateful

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Cara Clancy

I had a chance recently to hear Peggy Duncan explain why she is running for a Coronado School Board seat. My children have long since graduated from Coronado schools, so my involvement in school-related issues in recent years has waned. I do, however, know of the very significant issues facing our children today, and by extension our educators. Not knowing anything about Peggy, I must say I was more than impressed. Peggy’s formal education and work history as an attorney and Family Court judge advocating for children, and her time spent on other school boards and as a school Trustee, make her an ideal fit in my mind. I’ve frankly never seen someone with such depth of experience and unique perspectives. Maybe most impressive to me is her volunteer efforts as the President of FOCUS, an organization that serves at-risk youth, including foster children. Living in a community with such abundance often shelters us from how the most vulnerable of our children view the world and their own place in it.

I’ve read comments about Peggy not having children in the district as a downside to her candidacy. Any doubt in my mind on that subject was removed when she articulated all of the issues our district, our teachers, and our children are facing right now. Importantly, many of these issues she has dealt with as a school board member and trustee at another school. As well, her clarity on each issue would not be clouded by personal concerns of her own children. I can personally state that if I were in a position of making policy, my role as a parent would always trump my role as a policymaker, possibly risking the greater good – that’s just human nature.

Any organization benefits from such a depth and diversity of experience, and a school board is possibly the best example of this. As a long-time member of the Coronado community and a parent of three children who went through the Coronado school system, I can truly say that we are more than lucky to have such a capable, caring, and diligent parent who wants to serve our community and children in this capacity. PLEASE take the time to learn about Peggy on her website. I’m confident you will become as grateful as my husband and I are that she is willing to lend her time, experience, and perspective to make our schools the best in San Diego.

Cara Clancy

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King for City Council

Letters to the Editor

In support of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Andrew Gade announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Coordinated response to mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus

Letters to the Editor

Dismissal of “Stars and Stripes” journalists

Letters to the Editor

We don’t need more e-bike laws

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Four Coronado High students completed intensive STEM summer internship

Community News

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library to bring art, spoken word and community together

Community News

City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission to host opening reception of “Rhythm & Form”

Letters to the Editor

In support of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Andrew Gade announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Coordinated response to mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus

More Local News

No phones at CMS: “It’s been wonderful”

Education

CHS ’25 graduate competes on “The Amazing Race” season 39 with his grandfather

Entertainment

The $40 million problem: Air conditioning at Coronado schools

Education

NASNI’s biometric entry lanes have expanded, but gate backups persist

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: North Island fast entry lanes, Civil Service Commission appointments, city contracts

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“Adopt a Camper” – Coronado Middle School seeks sponsors for sixth...