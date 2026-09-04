Friday, September 4, 2026
Education

Coronado Unified robotics teams kick off outreach efforts at Southeast San Diego STEM and Art Expo

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Coronado High School students and members of the CocoNuts N Bolts robotics team, Mechanical Captain Porter Aston (l) and Design Lead Aiden Curry participated with their teammates at the Southeast San Diego Science and Art Expo on August 22. Students such as Ashli Fabrey and Danielle-Elizabeth Mensah-Baah also participated. CUSD courtesy photo

Coronado Unified School District’s newly branded Coronado Robotics Academy (CoRA) encompasses a quickly growing robotics pathway that runs from elementary to high school and includes ten competition teams as well as after-school clubs in grades 3-8.

CoRA students wasted no time jumping into competition mode for the coming season, completing their first community outreach event of the year on August 22 at the Southeast San Diego Science and Art Expo. Members of Coronado High School’s two FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams, Sentinel and Coconuts N Bolts, led the effort.

The annual Science and Art Expo is a free family and community fair highlighting science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics, and culture through live-demonstrations, hands-on activities, student art showcases, and music. The CoRA teams hosted an interactive booth in the robotics and technology area, engaging both children and parents with hands-on learning experiences.

“We brought our robots and posters from last season,” shared Coronado High School sophomore and robotics team member, Danielle-Elizabeth Mensah-Baah. “It was a great opportunity to introduce younger students to robotics at the Southeast San Diego STEM and Art Expo led by the UCSD Create Team held at the Elementary Institute of Science.”

Mensah-Baah explained that community outreach is a core component of the FIRST Tech Challenge, aimed at spreading STEM awareness and connecting the broader community. “Our outreach is intentional, mission-driven, and more than just giving back,” she added. “It is about creating a lasting impact that aligns with the mission, goals, and values of the program,” she said.

“Our program has grown tremendously in the past few years, thanks to support from the district and the Coronado Schools Foundation, DoDEA, and our many sponsors,” said CUSD Director of Robotics Roberta Lenert. “Our Sentinel and Coconuts N Bolts legacy teams are very competitive and were extremely excited to begin their community outreach efforts at the Southeast San Diego Science and Art Expo.”



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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