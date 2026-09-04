Coronado Unified robotics teams kick off outreach efforts at Southeast San Diego STEM and Art Expo

Coronado Unified School District’s newly branded Coronado Robotics Academy (CoRA) encompasses a quickly growing robotics pathway that runs from elementary to high school and includes ten competition teams as well as after-school clubs in grades 3-8.

CoRA students wasted no time jumping into competition mode for the coming season, completing their first community outreach event of the year on August 22 at the Southeast San Diego Science and Art Expo. Members of Coronado High School’s two FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams, Sentinel and Coconuts N Bolts, led the effort.

The annual Science and Art Expo is a free family and community fair highlighting science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics, and culture through live-demonstrations, hands-on activities, student art showcases, and music. The CoRA teams hosted an interactive booth in the robotics and technology area, engaging both children and parents with hands-on learning experiences.

“We brought our robots and posters from last season,” shared Coronado High School sophomore and robotics team member, Danielle-Elizabeth Mensah-Baah. “It was a great opportunity to introduce younger students to robotics at the Southeast San Diego STEM and Art Expo led by the UCSD Create Team held at the Elementary Institute of Science.”

Mensah-Baah explained that community outreach is a core component of the FIRST Tech Challenge, aimed at spreading STEM awareness and connecting the broader community. “Our outreach is intentional, mission-driven, and more than just giving back,” she added. “It is about creating a lasting impact that aligns with the mission, goals, and values of the program,” she said.

“Our program has grown tremendously in the past few years, thanks to support from the district and the Coronado Schools Foundation, DoDEA, and our many sponsors,” said CUSD Director of Robotics Roberta Lenert. “Our Sentinel and Coconuts N Bolts legacy teams are very competitive and were extremely excited to begin their community outreach efforts at the Southeast San Diego Science and Art Expo.”





